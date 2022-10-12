Vinghen Ti1 Electric Push Bike Is Back, Offers the Best of Both E-Bikes and Scooters

Blurring the line between a scooter and a bike, the Vinghen Ti1 two-wheeler is advertised as a smart, electric push bike designed to change the way you feel about commuting.
Although it just launched on Indiegogo, the Vinghen Ti1 is not exactly a new product. In fact, it was introduced two years ago, when it first hit crowdfunding platforms. Back then, the manufacturer planned to start deliveries in September 2020, but things didn’t turn out as expected. Now the scooter/bike hybrid is back seeking funding and its specs look even more appealing.
Focused on delivering the safest, most comfortable riding experience, the Vinghen Ti1 has a signature standing position, so there is no seat available with the electric push bike. Promising to offer the best of both bikes and scooters, the hybrid vehicle has the size of a bicycle but the riding feel of a scooter, with an extra touch of stability.
Riders have to place their feet on the plywood deck just like they would on a scooter and they control the Vinghen Ti1 via the thumb throttle on the handlebar. The push bike is available in 10 colors, has a kickstand, a 26”x3” tire in the front, and a 20”x3” one in the rear. It comes with an LCD display, a mountain bike-style handlebar, an aluminum alloy frame, and mechanical or hydraulic brakes, depending on what you opt for.
The Vinghen Ti1 packs a rear hub motor that can offer up to 500W of continuous power, depending on the configuration you choose. You can go as fast as 18 mph (30 kph). As for the integrated battery of the Ti1, it has a capacity of 720Wh and offers a real-world range of up to 30 miles (50 km) per charge, which should be more than enough to get you through your daily commutes. It is also an upgrade from the initial version which boasted ranges of just 20 miles (32 km).
Right now, the Vinghen Ti1 is once again the subject of an Indiegogo campaign and its manufacturer claims it is 40 percent more affordable than standard e-bikes. You can get the push bike at a super early bird price of $1,200, with the estimated shipping date being March 2023.
