Ayro Unveils the Vanish, Its First Low-Speed EV, Comes in Multiple Bed Configurations

EV manufacturer Ayro just announced the release of its first low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV), designed as a utility machine suitable for various applications.
While they have four wheels, LSEVs are not recognized as cars, instead, they are included in a separate category of vehicles and they have to comply with fewer manufacturing and safety regulations than typical cars.
What makes the Ayro Vanish stand out are its highly customizable and adaptable bed configurations that make it suitable for both light-duty as well as heavy-duty applications. The vehicle can serve industries such as education, corporate and medical campuses, hotels and resorts, stadiums, golf courses, urban delivery, and more.
Ayro boasts of designing the Vanish LSEV from the ground up, undertaking everything from concept to production and implementation. The vehicle is primarily sourced from North America and Europe and assembled in the company’s Round Rock facility in Texas, to eliminate concerns regarding shipping, shipping times, import duties, and quality, as explained by Tom Wittenschlaeger, Ayro’s CEO.
The Vanish is available in four configurations: a flat bed (the core platform, suitable for a variety of applications), a utility bed (offers fold down pick up bed sides and tailgate), a van box for securable storage, and a food box configuration (for serving hot and cold food and beverages on campuses, event venues, resorts, and so on).
Ayro’s first LSEV is 155” (3.9 m) long, 58” (1.4 m) wide, and 76” (1.9 m) high. It has a maximum payload capacity of 1,200 lb (544 kg). Vanish is street legal but limited to a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph). It can only operate on roads that allow for a maximum speed of 35 mph (56 kph) or less.
The vehicle is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that offers an estimated range of approximately 50 miles (80 km) per charge.
In its flat bed configuration, Ayro’s Vanish will have a starting price of around $25,000, without taxes. The first test vehicles are expected to roll out sometime this year and pre-orders for the Vanish will open in early 2023. You can find out more about the Ayro Vanish on the manufacturer’s website.
What makes the Ayro Vanish stand out are its highly customizable and adaptable bed configurations that make it suitable for both light-duty as well as heavy-duty applications. The vehicle can serve industries such as education, corporate and medical campuses, hotels and resorts, stadiums, golf courses, urban delivery, and more.
Ayro boasts of designing the Vanish LSEV from the ground up, undertaking everything from concept to production and implementation. The vehicle is primarily sourced from North America and Europe and assembled in the company’s Round Rock facility in Texas, to eliminate concerns regarding shipping, shipping times, import duties, and quality, as explained by Tom Wittenschlaeger, Ayro’s CEO.
The Vanish is available in four configurations: a flat bed (the core platform, suitable for a variety of applications), a utility bed (offers fold down pick up bed sides and tailgate), a van box for securable storage, and a food box configuration (for serving hot and cold food and beverages on campuses, event venues, resorts, and so on).
Ayro’s first LSEV is 155” (3.9 m) long, 58” (1.4 m) wide, and 76” (1.9 m) high. It has a maximum payload capacity of 1,200 lb (544 kg). Vanish is street legal but limited to a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph). It can only operate on roads that allow for a maximum speed of 35 mph (56 kph) or less.
The vehicle is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that offers an estimated range of approximately 50 miles (80 km) per charge.
In its flat bed configuration, Ayro’s Vanish will have a starting price of around $25,000, without taxes. The first test vehicles are expected to roll out sometime this year and pre-orders for the Vanish will open in early 2023. You can find out more about the Ayro Vanish on the manufacturer’s website.