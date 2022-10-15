4x4 Gladiator Says Is the Best Utility EV, Five Times More Affordable Than the Competition

The 2x2 Ultra Bike manufacturer is back with another electric utility vehicle concept that promises to leave the competition in the dust with its capabilities and affordable price. Meet the 4x4 Gladiator.
Back in May, I stumbled upon a weird-looking vehicle called the 2x2 Ultra Bike, developed by Robo.Systems. It features gigantic, tractor-like wheels and was touted as the most cross-country EV on the planet. This beast of a vehicle proved its capabilities on both water and land, being tested in the most challenging conditions. It packs two 1,000W motors and can hit a top speed of 31 mph. That same manufacturer just launched a new product on Indiegogo, called the 4x4 Gladiator.
Advertised as the best 4x4 utility electric vehicle, the Gladiator looks rugged and versatile to handle a variety of tasks, terrains, and weather conditions. It has a 44” (114 cm) wheelbase, an 11” (30 cm) ground clearance, and it tips the scales at 231 lb (105 kg). The four-wheeler has a payload capacity of 396 lb (180 kg). It is equipped with big, off-road tires and can operate in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit).
Robo.Systems’ 4x4 Gladiator comes with fully independent suspension, 300 mm shock absorbers, a sturdy body frame, an LCD monitor, a LED headlamp, disc brakes, and a wide, comfy seat.
The Gladiator packs four in-wheel hub motors. They are rated 2 kW each and have a peak power of 4 kW. The utility vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 30 mph (48 kph). What powers the Gladiator is a 60V/40Ah/2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that claims to offer ranges of up to 65 miles (104 km) per charge. Around four hours are required for the battery to fully charge.
Right now, the sturdy 4x4 Gladiator is seeking funding on Indiegogo, where you can order it for a discounted price of $4,200. Shipping is estimated to begin in January 2023.
