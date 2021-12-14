Aussie-Made Utility e-Bike Zoomo One Claims To Be the Ultimate Delivery Machine

Aussie micro-mobility company Zoom has a bold, commendable goal in mind: to help cities around the world become carbon neutral. And it strives to achieve that with its last-mile delivery e-bikes and delivery services, which operate everywhere on the Globe, from Australia to Europe, and the United States. Zoom recently launched a new utility e-bike, touting it as the ultimate delivery machine.
The Zoomo One is described by its manufacturer as its highest performance utility e-bike so far, being built specifically for deliveries. Its features are meant to eliminate the need for petrol two-wheelers on the roads, as the e-bike offers the pricing and performance level of mopeds while adding the benefits of a greener, highly customizable vehicle.
With integrated LED lights, including a brake-lever-activated rear light, and turn signals, the Zoom One boasts world-class safety features. It comes with internal cable routing, double suspension, 24” alloy wheels, puncture-resistant tires, and front and rear e-moped grade hydraulic disc brakes. There’s also a built-in carry handle for easier handling of the vehicle. Fitted with advanced IoT features such as integrated GPS, cellular modem, Bluetooth, an accelerometer, the Zoom One offers real-time, valuable data, control capabilities, and overall simplified fleet management.
Zoom’s new two-wheeler was designed as a delivery vehicle, which is why it packs a generous, swappable 1 kWh main battery, while also offering options to expand the range of the bike so that riders can have enough juice for a full working day.
Speed-wise, the Zoomo One offers an assisted top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). Its dual-speed ride modes allow fleet managers to electronically choose the e-bike’s class, opting for class 2 (20 mph/32 kph) or class 3 (28 mph/45 kph).
As for the customization options of the utility e-bike, the Zoom One includes modular fairings for custom branding, logos, and colors to make sure your brand gets noticed on the road.
The Zoomo One utility e-bike comes with a large payload capacity, being able to carry up to 88 lb (around 40 kg) in the back, as well as up to 40 lb (18 kg) in the front, offering flexible mounts for cargo and delivery boxes. That means a total of 128 lb of carrying capacity, which, according to Zoomo, is the equivalent of more than 85 water bottles.
Designed as a smart substitute to small gas vehicles, the Zoomo One utility e-bike will be the end of the petrol moped, as stated by Mina Nada, Zoomo co-founder, and CEO. He added that the new two-wheeler is a true sector disruptor that displaces noisy, polluting mopeds, providing a more sustainable way to deliver bulky packages, all within 10-minute delivery timeframes.
The Zoomo One e-bike has a price of $4,000 and is scheduled to hit the U.S. market in April 2022, with the U.K. and the rest of Europe following closely behind.
