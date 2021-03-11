Canoo Introduces All-Electric Pickup Truck, Ready for Both Work and Play

Founded in 2019, Canoo has already made big waves in the industry because of the claim of being able to offer the most volume and functionality in the smallest space. The first Canoo vehicle is the so-called Lifestyle Vehicle, a subscription-only “loft” on wheels currently being rolled out in select cities in the U.S.
That one is a boxy, cute-looking EV that boasts unprecedented volume and comfort, as well as the convenience of not having to worry about owning it. Jay Leno compared it to a fridge when he first saw it and then took it out for a drive, and he was equally baffled by the idea of people wanting to pay for a car on a monthly basis when they couldn’t own it. That is just one man’s opinion, though.
the Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle or MPDV. Designed from the inside out and with the explicit goal of being as functional and modular as possible, it’s perfect for businesses, big or small. Pre-orders for it are now underway.
The third Canoo vehicle to use the proprietary skateboard platform is the not-so-originally-titled Canoo electric pickup, which was unveiled on March 10, 2021, at the Motor Press Guild’s Virtual Media Day. It’s just as boxy and cute-looking as the other two and equally purpose-built. Described as a pickup with a “masculine” look but “sleek and sexy” design, the pickup truck is ready for work or play at the drop of a hat.
“We are so passionate about building vehicles that can change people’s lives,” Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman of Canoo, says. “Our pickup truck is as strong as the toughest trucks out there and is designed to be exponentially more productive. This truck works for you. We made accessories for people who use trucks – on the job, weekends, adventure. You name it, we did it because it’s your platform and she’s bad to the bone.”
With steer- and brake-by-wire technology, Canoo can deliver the flattest platform. In turn, this means their pickup is a medium-sized one with the capacity of a large-size. The exact dimensions are 112.2 inches (2,850 mm) for the wheelbase, 184 inches (4,677 mm) of overall length and 213 inches (5,400 mm) of overall extension with the bed extension, 78 inches (1,980 mm) in width, and 76 inches (1,920 mm) in height, without the roof rack.
It’s the biggest smallest pickup, if you will—and it’s packed with unique features.
The first one that stands out is the extendable bed. There’s an extension that you can pull out, which expands the bed from six feet to eight feet (183 to 244 cm) long while still enclosed. The extension features a license holder and secondary lamp that takes over taillight functions, and the sides can also fold out into a workbench.
Speaking of workbenches, the pickup truck features three of them: two on each side of the bed and one in the front, where an internal combustion engine would be. The two lateral ones have adjustable depths, and all three come with access to various power sources. Canoo says you can work and power all your tools throughout the day, with as little as 10% drainage on your battery.
A third brake light is on the bed wall, which serves the double purpose of making the truck more visible on the road and illuminating the bed. Space in the bed itself can be further optimized with dividers, modular wheel chocks for bikes, and configurable tie-downs for ladders and large equipment. For all those times when you wished your truck had some manner of securing stuff better, Canoo has the solution.
Moreover, Canoo plans to offer roof racks of variable sizes, and camper shells, while the interior will be trimmed with a focus on sustainability. Designed with the owner in mind, it will be fully customizable according to every individual owner's needs, whether they want it for work or for overlanding.
the pickup in two variants, single motor and dual motor, with a maximum of 600 hp and 550 ft-lb (746 Nm) of torque and a maximum payload of 1,800 pounds (816 kg). No details on the battery have been released, but the estimated range is 200 miles (322 km) on a single charge. Pre-orders will probably open later in 2021, with an estimated delivery in 2023.
That one is a boxy, cute-looking EV that boasts unprecedented volume and comfort, as well as the convenience of not having to worry about owning it. Jay Leno compared it to a fridge when he first saw it and then took it out for a drive, and he was equally baffled by the idea of people wanting to pay for a car on a monthly basis when they couldn’t own it. That is just one man’s opinion, though.
the Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle or MPDV. Designed from the inside out and with the explicit goal of being as functional and modular as possible, it’s perfect for businesses, big or small. Pre-orders for it are now underway.
The third Canoo vehicle to use the proprietary skateboard platform is the not-so-originally-titled Canoo electric pickup, which was unveiled on March 10, 2021, at the Motor Press Guild’s Virtual Media Day. It’s just as boxy and cute-looking as the other two and equally purpose-built. Described as a pickup with a “masculine” look but “sleek and sexy” design, the pickup truck is ready for work or play at the drop of a hat.
“We are so passionate about building vehicles that can change people’s lives,” Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman of Canoo, says. “Our pickup truck is as strong as the toughest trucks out there and is designed to be exponentially more productive. This truck works for you. We made accessories for people who use trucks – on the job, weekends, adventure. You name it, we did it because it’s your platform and she’s bad to the bone.”
With steer- and brake-by-wire technology, Canoo can deliver the flattest platform. In turn, this means their pickup is a medium-sized one with the capacity of a large-size. The exact dimensions are 112.2 inches (2,850 mm) for the wheelbase, 184 inches (4,677 mm) of overall length and 213 inches (5,400 mm) of overall extension with the bed extension, 78 inches (1,980 mm) in width, and 76 inches (1,920 mm) in height, without the roof rack.
It’s the biggest smallest pickup, if you will—and it’s packed with unique features.
The first one that stands out is the extendable bed. There’s an extension that you can pull out, which expands the bed from six feet to eight feet (183 to 244 cm) long while still enclosed. The extension features a license holder and secondary lamp that takes over taillight functions, and the sides can also fold out into a workbench.
Speaking of workbenches, the pickup truck features three of them: two on each side of the bed and one in the front, where an internal combustion engine would be. The two lateral ones have adjustable depths, and all three come with access to various power sources. Canoo says you can work and power all your tools throughout the day, with as little as 10% drainage on your battery.
A third brake light is on the bed wall, which serves the double purpose of making the truck more visible on the road and illuminating the bed. Space in the bed itself can be further optimized with dividers, modular wheel chocks for bikes, and configurable tie-downs for ladders and large equipment. For all those times when you wished your truck had some manner of securing stuff better, Canoo has the solution.
Moreover, Canoo plans to offer roof racks of variable sizes, and camper shells, while the interior will be trimmed with a focus on sustainability. Designed with the owner in mind, it will be fully customizable according to every individual owner's needs, whether they want it for work or for overlanding.
the pickup in two variants, single motor and dual motor, with a maximum of 600 hp and 550 ft-lb (746 Nm) of torque and a maximum payload of 1,800 pounds (816 kg). No details on the battery have been released, but the estimated range is 200 miles (322 km) on a single charge. Pre-orders will probably open later in 2021, with an estimated delivery in 2023.