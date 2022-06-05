Axon Plans to Build Taser-Equipped Drone to Address Mass Shootings

In light of the recent mass shootings in the US, defense tech company Axon announced on June 2 plans to develop a new drone equipped with a Taser.
The manufacturer of surveillance equipment and the world-famous Taser says the new device could be the solution to solve incidents like the recent US mass shootings.
Though technology advisers dubbed the idea a “dangerous and fantastical,” Axon’s CEO Rick Smith seems to think that drones armed with electric stunning weapons, which could be used as surveillance devices in schools, will “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or
Columbine” in a quick and relatively safe manner.
The drone will be developed as part of a more complex system that will also provide a network of security cameras and VR training for first responders.
The recent announcement did not include many details on the Taser-equipped quadcopter. It’s safe to assume that it could turn out to be a remotely-controlled drone fitted with Axon Air video cameras and the company’s Taser electroshock weapon.
That’s no arguing that passing a firearms regulatory reform would be a better solution to stopping active spree shooters in US schools instead of using weaponized drones to immobilize potential intruding gunmen. Still, Rick Smith believes “the only viable response to a mass shooter is another person with a gun.”
The Taser-equipped drone is not a new product idea at Axon, as it was first pitched within the company a few years ago, and internal tests have been conducted to see how feasible the idea was and if Taser darts could actually be fired from a flying quadcopter.
Potential partners for this project include Fusus for the camera network, and DroneSense, for the drone software platform.
This is not the first time the Arizona-based company taps into the law enforcement connected devices niche, as they have already provided police departments in the US and worldwide with thousands of body- and vehicle-mounted cameras, as well as connected drones.
