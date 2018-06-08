Police to Get Connected Drones from Taser-Maker Axon

Earlier this week, Axon, the manufacturer of world famous Taser, announced it would be partnering with DJI, one of the largest done manufacturers in the world, to offer police officers across the world connected drones.The idea is simple. DJI would sell the actual drones to the police, while Axon would make sure they are connected to its own data network and Evidence.com, the dedicated law enforcement cloud where videos from body cameras and audio records are stored.The program through which drones are to be made available to police agencies around the world would be called Axon Air. For the moment, the drones offered via Axon Air are the Phantom 4 Pro, Inspire 1, and Matrice 210.The drones would be used, according to Axon, for search and rescue, traffic accident reconstruction, pursuits and building clearings, natural disaster response, crime scene analysis, and even evidence collection.Without citing any sources, Axon claims it knows to date of 130 people having been rescued all over the world with the use of drones."Law enforcement agencies are rapidly adopting drones for their work, and often need guidance on how to establish a drone program and integrate it into their department,” said DJI’s North American director, Michael Perry."DJI's Axon Air partnership will strengthen and enhance law enforcement's ability to protect public safety, respond to emergencies and save lives."Making drones available for police departments would further increase Axon’s reach in law enforcement. The company has already deployed tens of thousands of body- or vehicle-mounted cameras to police departments all over the world.