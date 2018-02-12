Intel's Drone Display at the PyeongChang Olympics, Pre-Recorded in December

On February 9 the start of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games took place in a rather desolate and snowless PyeongChang, 180 km (110 miles) east of Seoul, South Korea. The games in themselves have been eclipsed by several other events connected to them, but not part of the official show.

Nevertheless, the opening ceremony was sumptuous, as always. And the plan was to make it even more so with the help of Intel and its Shooting Platform legion of drones.



The idea was simple. Use a record-breaking 1,218 drones to draw different messages in the skies above the Olympic stadium. And what a sight that would have been!



Unfortunately for the tech company, last-minute logistical challenges, as well as the opposition of the Olympic organizing committee, have led to the cancelation of those plans.



Still, the feat achieved by Intel in December is still record-breaking. According to the company, the number of drones flying at the same time represented the “most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously.”



For the Winter Olympics, and at the request of the organizing committee, Intel plans to have 300 drones in the air each day. It is unclear whether the company will be able to live up to its promise.



