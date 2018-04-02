autoevolution
Russia Post Delivery Drone Slams into a Building on Maiden Flight

Ulan-Ude, capital city of the Republic of Buryatia, Russia. Dozens of people gather somewhere in the city. Locals, TV crews, state and local officials.
The reason for the gathering is the maiden flight of the Russian’s Post first delivery drone. A system which is hoped to solve problems with delivering packages in remote areas.

The Republic of Buryatia is located in Siberia, so for years, the country's post is looking for ways to make deliveries easier in places not so easily reached. Drones or multicopters are ideal for this task, and they are currently in use here and there around the world with various operators.

The drone flight this week would have been the first ever in Russia to carry a postal package. So important was the occasion that the state’s leader, Aleksei Tsidenov, was on site, together with the Post’s head.

For some reason, authorities decided to take this maiden flight right in the middle of Ulan-Ude, between buildings, not very tall ones, but very sturdy.

Due to reasons unknown (likely a mechanical issue), the drone, a 7 kg machine, smashed into the side of a building with determination worthy of a better cause (proof in the video below). The make of the drone was not announced.

Despite the failure, local authorities plan to continue testing the system. According to Russian news agency Tass, the malfunction is to be determined by the analysis of the telemetry data retrieved from the drone.

Until then, tests are postponed, but in no way suspended, say local authorities.

"We will not stop here, we will try to continue,” said Tsidenov according to the source

Who does not take chances, does not get results. If we become a pilot region, then we will collect all the data, work out the technology so that it can be further replicated."

