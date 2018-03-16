Russian Cyclist Fined for Damaging the Pothole He Fell In

autoevolution
Following the long, cold winter months, the snow begins to melt, and the trees begin to blossom. Blossom too potholes, in the tarmac of the world’s roads.
Usually, authorities regard potholes as a problem in need of fixing. Studies are being made, plans drawn up, work executed and, before you know it, the pothole is gone. Until next spring, that is, when the whole thing starts all over.

In Russia, potholes seem to have a special statute. They don’t usually get repaired, so they migrate from year to year. They’re also regarded as something in need of protection. A type of mud-filled work of art, making as much damage to cars, bikes, and bicycles as it can before being covered up out of existence.

Sometime in November last year, an unfortunate cyclist riding his bike in an unnamed small Russian town fell because of a pothole, suffered some bruises and damaged his bicycle. As any normal citizen would do, he filed a complaint.

According to The Moscow Times, police didn’t find the story funny and decided to fine the guy for “causing damage” to the said pothole.

The cyclist, having his wits about him, quickly did the math and realized that there is no way the police can prove the pothole was damaged by him (yes, we know how that sounds).

So he contested the fine for lack of evidence. Soon enough, police backed down and changed the fine into a verbal reprimand.

As for the pothole, following the entire charade authorities have fixed it. Now, at least any damage to the respective stretch of road can be proven.

The story of the cyclist was initially posted on his VKontakte page (the Russian equivalent of Facebook) and can be viewed here. Two warnings are in order, though: first, you must know Russian to read the long official documents posted there. Secondly, you would need to create a VK page of your own.
