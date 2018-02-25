We Could Watch This Awesome Military Truck Save on a Russian Highway All Day

There are some situations where you just can't make up your mind: is it tremendous skill, or is it just plain luck? Well, this one is definitely one of them, and as it so often happens, it could turn out to be a mix between the two.

Still,



This time, though, it's not the drifting truck driver that's the problem, but the ones who stopped on both the first and the second lane. Granted, they did place the hazard triangles on the left next to the divider, warning the other cars of an unspecified danger, but the distance was far from enough for somebody doing 80 mph (130 km/h).



Or for a military truck on all-terrain tires doing whatever speed. The clip shows the cam car overtaking the kaki utility vehicle, and then slowing down for the impromptu roadblock. We can't tell for sure whether its driver saw the truck coming from behind, but none of his actions suggest that he did.



Our hero, however, does a triple overtake, threads the needle between the cam car and the first



You can't just do this by accident. A less aware driver might have stamped on the brakes and plowed into the back of the first truck because the front wheels would have locked, turning the vehicle into a sled. Instead, they lifted their foot off the brake and focused on steering. They were lucky to get away with it, but their skill clearly had a significant contribution.



