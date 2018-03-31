Russia to Send a Comrade to Mars Before Elon Musk's Roadster Wrecks It

Having started the whole space race in the middle of last century, Russia has long lost the lead to the Americans, the Europeans, the Japanese and most recently to the Chinese.

To date, despite the numerous missions planned for the Red Planet, the Russian have only partially managed to reach their goal. Most of their missions failed, some reached orbit, only a few landed, but subsequent failures made their fate unknown.



As the country regains its international prestige, it seeks to gain interplanetary recognition as well. The country’s president said this month that next year the Russian space program would be revived in style.



Details of the spacecrafts, landers or rovers designed by the Russian space agency are completely unknown. It is unlikely though Russia will benefit from help from private contractors the likes of SpaceX or Astrobotics.



Aside for interplanetary launches, Russia also aims to develop an ISS-based space shuttle, which will be used to send humans and cargo to the Moon and Mars without the need of having it exit Earth’s gravity pull every time it takes off.



