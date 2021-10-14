Average New-Vehicle Transaction Price Tops $45k for the First Time Ever

If you have ever had the feeling that new cars are more expensive than ever, you are not alone. Moreover, if you had that feeling last month, you have great instincts, as the average new vehicle sold in the U.S. was more expensive than ever before.
So, how expensive was the average new vehicle sold in the U.S. in September 2021? According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new vehicle in the USA was $45,031. That is 12 percent more than it was in September 2020, and 3.7 percent more than in August 2021.
If you like numbers instead of percentages, the average transaction price of a new vehicle in the U.S. rose by $4,872 in September from 2020 to 2021. However, the U.S. federal government calculated that new car prices rose by 8.7 percent year-over-year last month, as the September 2021 Consumer Price Index noted.
According to KBB, the global chip shortage is not the sole factor to blame here, as the vehicle market has shifted in September from lower-priced sedans, hatchbacks, and crossovers to SUVs, pickup trucks, and luxury cars.
Now, it is time for the fine print. The average transaction price calculated by Kelley Blue Book does not include any applied consumer incentives. Also, Tesla Motors does not report its price numbers for its whole model lineup, which has led researchers to calculate a value from year-over-year and month-over-month data.
That is why they estimated $55,085 as the average transaction price for a new Tesla in September 2021. As a reference, they calculated $54,538 in August 2021, while in September 2020 they calculated the average transaction price for a new Tesla at $54,270.
If we take a look at the table put together by KBB specialists, we can see that Daimler had the largest average transaction price, of $75,369. The BMW Group came in second with an average transaction price of $64,094 in September 2021.
Meanwhile, Mitsubishi had the smallest average transaction price in September 2021, at $28,978. Their average transaction value has increased from last September's average of $23,415.
The second most affordable average new vehicle transaction happened at Subaru dealerships with an average of $33,911, while Nissan North America, which involves both Infiniti and Nissan, came in third with $34,621 as an average transaction value.
