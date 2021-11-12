Avanti Was Made for Pure Indulgence at Sea, It Can Cruise for an Entire Month Straight

For many people, spending as much time as possible at sea, surrounded by the luxurious features of a large space that feels like a five-star hotel suite, could be the perfect vacation. This is what the beautiful Avanti offers, so it’s no wonder it found a new owner, despite its steep price.
Avanti, one of the most beautiful superyachts that was just sold by Moran Yachts, was born to fulfill its first owner’s specific wishes, which included the impressive ability to travel for an entire month at a time, plus an opulent private owner’s area.
Built by the famous Lurssen luxury shipyard in Germany, Avanti also bears the signature of another big name in the yachting world, that of Winch Design. The 200-foot (60.9 meters) ship, with a steel hull and twin MTU engines, was meant to withstand extended travels, while cruising at 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph), and reaching a maximum speed of 16 knots (18 mph/29.5 kph) at full throttle.
With enough room for 12 guests and 16 crew members, this elegant yacht displays a sumptuous French Deco style, with bold colors and lavish fabrics, all throughout is five decks. The owner’s suite is, in fat, a two-story apartment, which includes an office and outdoor lounging area, in addition to the sleeping area, with his and hers bathrooms, plus walk-in wardrobes.
But there’s also plenty of space for the other guests to enjoy, as well. The forward salon boasts a 13-foot-high (4 meters) ceiling that’s beautifully illuminated, to create even more space, and a sense of freedom.
The upper salon is equipped with an advanced media center with surround sound, for fun evenings at sea. When it comes to outdoors fun, passengers onboard the Avanti can enjoy the professional dive center, which was also a specific request of the owner, plus a wide range of water toys.
A new owner will be enjoying Avanti’s lavish Art Deco interiors, as the superyacht was recently sold, with a last known asking price of nearly $40 million.
