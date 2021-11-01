“Magnificently Sensuous” PHI Flaunts Incredibly Sleek Silhouette, With a Sustainable Pool

Numerous yachts are getting ready for sea trials, but what makes Phi special is the fact that it can be considered the world’s longest ship under 500 gross tones (GT). It was an engineering challenge to design a model that combines the long, sleek silhouette of a sailing yacht with the luxurious amenities of a superyacht.
The Royal Huisman Dutch shipbuilder was proud to introduce the Phi concept last year as a 192-foot (58.5 meters) yacht below 500 GT, making it the longest motor yacht in this category. With naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, and an interior design (which is still kept a secret) by London-based studio Lawson Robb, Phi was created according to the specifications of its future owner.
Inspired by the Golden Ratio, this vessel’s design avoided the typical “wedding cake” look and went for a sleek silhouette. This particular hull design also increases fuel efficiency, since trying to burn as little fuel as possible is, in the builder’s opinion, the best solution at the moment, “until the day renewables will be the reliable mainstream.”
Two of Phi’s most impressive features are its infinity wine-cellar (which has yet to be revealed) and an innovative, sustainable pool. It uses much less freshwater than standard swimming pools and doesn’t need a separate dump tank because it can turn into a sealed tank itself, where the water can be treated and healed overnight.
The majestic Phi is also joined by a shadow yacht, Phi Phantom, built by Alia Yachts. This 118-foot (36 meters) support vessel will carry a remarkable range of toys. Some of these are two tenders, a 26-foot (8 meters) sailing boat, several jet skis, motorbikes, a car, and surplus fuel for the main ship. Apart from these water toys, the Phi Phantom will also provide extra storage and refrigeration for extended voyages at sea.
The beautiful Phi has left the shipyard’s new facility in Vollenhove and has kicked off sea trials in Amsterdam before being handed over to its owner.
