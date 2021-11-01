Scintilla World Voyager Concept Is Up for Commission for Unimaginable Amounts of Cash

Folks, the vessel before you is known as the Scintilla, a fresh world voyager concept that is actually up for commissioning. That's right, this massive 393-foot (120-meter) superyacht can be had by some future owner.
Before I get on as to where this ship can escort you and the level of style it will be doing it with, it will help to know a bit about the minds behind the project. Four different teams have been implicated in bringing this beauty to life. The first and foremost is the Tillberg Design, a group out of Sweden that designs yachts, interiors, and other structures, all aimed at pure hospitality. That alone should give you an idea of what owners will be living it up on this yacht.
Another important crew to be brought in for the venture is Laurent Giles Naval Architects, a team that has built up quite the name for itself by working on some of the largest real yachts around. Two more crews, and we're done, I promise.
Up next, Dreamline Yachts, a shipbuilding crew out of Monte Carlo that has received multiple awards for their works. Finally, IYC, an industry hub, with members handling everything from design consultation to buying, selling, and chartering yachts. According to their website, this puppy is expected to be delivered in 2024. In the meantime, it's time to hunt for a buyer.
this behemoth. No mention of what the superstructure may be composed of, but, at this stage, attention will be given to the hull and interior. Speaking of interior design, a buyer will ultimately dictate this aspect. We're only shown a few images just to get an idea of what could be in store for guests.
One thing we can clearly see is that the yacht is helicopter-capable. If that's true, then you might as well be ready to find multiple tender garages filled with day boats, water toys, and possibly a personal submarine to explore waters around where you may be anchoring for a few days or so.
More activities are to be enjoyed on any of the extensive aft spaces found on each deck. From dining to sunbathing, grabbing a drink, or taking a dip in the pool, it's all here. Underneath the pool seen aft, entry into one of the toy garages are available.
Overall, the Scintilla can reach a speed of 20 knots (23 mph) and cruises at around 14 knots (16 mph). Aboard the ship, 36 guests will have to share the space with 41 crew members. However, since the boat is equipped with 18 guest cabins, you'll only run into crew members when you want to.
For everything else, your imagination will be key. A price hasn't yet been announced, but it costs nothing to estimate this puppy is going to go for more than 150 million USD. How much do you think it's going to cost to build Scintilla?
