Autonomous Freight Technology Firm Einride Launches in the U.S.

Einride, a Swedish freight company that works with electric class 8 trucks fitted with autonomous driving tech, has launched its American division. Based in New York, it already has a few U.S. customers onboard, and it will introduce the Pod and the Flatbed Pod to the market.
As you may already know, Einride proposes new commercial mobility solutions using autonomous trucks. Their first product, the T-Log, was revealed in 2018. Since then, they developed the Einride Pod, which is an electric driverless truck, the first to be road tested in Sweden.
Since Bridgestone is Einride's exclusive tire supplier in the U.S., it was only natural for the company to sign a contract with the Swedish firm. Other customers include GE Appliances and Oatly. Einride will employ their Pod with SAE Level 4 self-driving technology on U.S. roads. The company will also use its Flatbed Pod for operations in ports, as well as in other centers where containers are handled.
According to Robert Falck, the founder and CEO of Einride, the company will bring the biggest change in the U.S. freight industry since the adoption of diesel trucks 100 years ago. Einride plans to become an industry leader, and its arrival in the competitive U.S. transportation market is a key step in that plan.
With the arrival in the U.S., Einride has also introduced Saga, an operating system that helps fleet operators shift to electric vehicles. According to Einride, at least 40 percent of U.S. road freight transportation could make the shift to electric today, at the same cost as its diesel fleet, if not less.
The Swedish company has plans to open regional offices in San Francisco and Austin. Other offices will be opened in South East U.S. According to company estimates, Einride will create at least 2,000 new jobs in its first five years of U.S. operation, and some of those include the remote Pod drivers.
Mind you, Einride already has hired its first Pod driver, who will remotely operate a truck from a control center. As you can imagine, this paves the way for a new type of job in commercial transport.
