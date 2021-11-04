Widebody Boeing 777X Makes International Public Debut Next Week, Military Aircraft in Tow

With the attention of the world turned to the decisions being made during the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, it’s only natural for some of the world’s largest polluters to try and capitalize on the hype surrounding environmentally friendly plans for the future. And Boeing is no exception, as it will bring to the 2021 Dubai Airshow next week the best technology it has when it comes to making flight more fuel-efficient.
The Dubai event opens its doors on November 14, and will see the American company flood the purpose-built site in the Arab city with flying machines, both civilian and military.
The star moment of the Boeing presence there is the international debut of the widebody 777X. “the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet.” In the works since 2013, the 777-derived machine should bring “10 percent lower fuel use and emissions and 10 percent lower operating costs than the competition.”
When ready to serve airlines (there will be two versions, 777-8 and 777-9), the jet should be able to accommodate up to 426 passengers (777-9 version) and transport them over distances of up to 16,170 km (a little over 10,000 miles, for the 777-8 variant), which is roughly the distance between Los Angeles and Johannesburg, South Africa.
Responsible for keeping the plane in the air is a pair of General Electric GE9x engines, “the most fuel-efficient jet engine GE has ever produced on a per-pounds-of-thrust basis.”
Aside from the 777X, Boeing will flood Dubai with military aircraft, bringing on site things like the KC-46A Pegasus, P-8 Poseidon and MV-22 Osprey. The F-15EX Eagle II and even the pride of its Australian operations, the Boeing Airpower Teaming System, will also be on deck.
On the civilian front, the 777X will be accompanied by the Alaska Airlines 737-9 ecoDemonstrator, a modified Etihad Airways 787-10 Dreamliner, and a more fuel-efficient flydubai 737 MAX 9.
