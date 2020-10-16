Autonomous Einride Pod Sets World Record at Top Gear Track

Before we have autonomous passenger cars, it looks like we’re getting fully self-driving freight vehicles. One such vehicle is the Pod from Sweden-based Einride, a startup that will send driverless trucks on the road by 2023. 8 photos



In the meantime, the cute-looking but highly competent Pod is here to shatter world records. On October 15, it became the first autonomous electric freight vehicle in the world to complete the Top Gear track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, United Kingdom. The full circuit was used for the demo, which took place at speeds of over 80 kph (50 mph), including the Chicago, Hammerhead, follow-through, and Gambon corners.



“With the launch of our next-generation Pod, we set our sights higher than ever to deliver Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) to the world sooner than many believed to be possible,” Einride CEO Robert Falck says in a statement. “This record-setting demonstration is our way of showing the world that we are ready to scale this technology, commercially and in terms of capability.”



“This is a major milestone and shows how far this technology has evolved through the diligent work of the Einride team,” Pär Degerman, CTO of Einride, adds. “This showcase gives us the confidence to start to expand and deploy this technology in a new context. It is our way of displaying our AET 4 - Highway solution in practice, for which we have already started development and are excited to deliver to customers by 2023.”



And, because good things always come in pairs, the Pod is set to break another, similar record this weekend, completing a run at the Goodwood circuit in Chichester, England.



