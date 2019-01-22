autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Autobahn's No Speed Limit May Become History in Fight for Reduced Emissions

22 Jan 2019, 13:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Despite the brilliant colors it uses when projecting its self-image abroad, Germany is one of the most fossil fuel-addicted countries in Europe. Its primary source for electricity is coal, and all the efforts it is making on becoming greener in other industries are sabotaged by this harsh reality.
4 photos
Lamborghini Urus Passes Cars at 300 KM/H on AutobahnLamborghini Urus Passes Cars at 300 KM/H on AutobahnLamborghini Urus Passes Cars at 300 KM/H on Autobahn
Still, the country seems hell-bent on placing most of the blame for its pollution levels, as well as hopes for a greener future, on the transportation sector.

Currently, a government committee is working on future proposals for this sector that would help reduce the levels of harmful emissions.

Among the measures being discussed seems to be a proposal to virtually end the era of no-speed-limit on the sections of the Autobahn where such a thing is still possible, according to German media.

The idea is to enforce a general speed limit of 130 kph (80 mph) across the country’s highway network, which combined with an increase in fuel prices from 2023 and the end of tax breaks for diesel cars should, in theory, help Germany cut its emissions and avoid being hit by European Union fines.

The committee, called the National Platform on the Future of Mobility (NPM), is to present its recommendations this spring, after missing the initial deadline set for the end of 2018.

It’s not yet clear how much of an impact enforcing speed limits would have on emission levels, nor how many of the recommendations will actually become a reality. After all, such proposals have been made before in Germany.

Germany’s largest industry is car manufacturing, and although its success is not directly linked to the country having a no-speed-limit network of roads, this industry has often been associated with the freedom granted by anyone’s right to drive their cars as fast as they can go.

On the other hand, a no-speed-limit Germany is but a myth, as currently there are countless restrictions on local highways.

The number of kilometers where speeding was allowed has decreased dramatically in the past decades, fueled mostly by the expansion of inhabitable zones and the number of crashes recorded on certain stretches of road.
Autobahn Germany speed limit National Platform on the Future of Mobility emissions pollution
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
SUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactKIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll car models  
 
 