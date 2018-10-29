autoevolution

2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Passes Truck at 186 MPH/300 KPH in Autobahn Run

Few cars out there offer a melange as that of the 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Sure, the market now has super-SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus, the Bentley Bentayga and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but the German model, which has been playing this game for three generation now, remains one of the top choices.
And we are now here to deliver a random sample of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo's real-world might. This adventure involves an Autobahn sprint, one that easily showcases the might of the machine, at least the part of it that involves asphalt.

We are, of course, talking about a derestricted section of the German highway network. And the vlogger behind the wheel of the 550 horsepower crossover takes advantage of this to take the vehicle to its maximum velocity. But what does this mean?

Well, if you check out the adventure in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll notice that the digital speedometer of the car shows 301 km/h (make that 186.9 mph).

However, is we zoom in on the smartphone places on the windshield, which comes with a GPS app, we'll notice this shows a slightly smaller velocity value, namely 292 km/h (181 mph). Perhaps we should mention that the machine also passes a truck at the said speed.

Oh, and if we ask the German automotive producer about the top speed of the Cayenne Turbo, we'll get a different answer. And that's because Zuffenhausen quotes a maximum velocity of 286 km/h (177.6 mph). Then again, it's no secret that Porsche's figures are always on the conservative side.

The only gripe we have with the Cayenne Turbo is the fact that the ferocity of the driving experience has slightly decreased from one generation to the other.

Then again, the trend has been introduced to favor coziness and we have to admit that the super-SUV has become friendlier and friendlier over they years.

