autoevolution

950HP GLC 63 Coupe By GAD Motors Is a Bruiser, Sails Past 300 KM/H

29 Oct 2018, 21:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
German tuner GAD Motors has built a veritable modern-day Black Series SUV out of the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe.
5 photos
950HP GLC 63 Coupe By GAD Motors Is a Bruiser, Sails Past 300 KM/H950HP GLC 63 Coupe By GAD Motors Is a Bruiser, Sails Past 300 KM/H950HP GLC 63 Coupe By GAD Motors Is a Bruiser, Sails Past 300 KM/H950HP GLC 63 Coupe By GAD Motors Is a Bruiser, Sails Past 300 KM/H
We know that the 4-liter twin-turbo under the hood of this car is capable of great things, but Mercedes left it at 510 horsepower, which is a shame. Still, it's one of the most influential models in the segment, tied for power with the Alfa Romeo, and that's enough for some.

Brabus offers a variety of power packs here, but GAD Motors came seemingly out of nowhere with a fantastic 950 horsepower project. Save for the wing added over the trunk, you wouldn't know it's different, which means this sleeper might sail past you on the autobahn.

Because of their chunky proportions, SUVs aren't built for high speed. Their top-heaviness also makes them a little unstable, but the 950 horsepower German-tuned bruiser sales past traffic on the autobahn, exceeding 300 km/h. That might not sound like much until you try to max out your family crossover and see what that's like.

Since this is a passion project from the owner of the company, we couldn't find much about the monster GLC other than a drag race and some hand-outs to various YouTubers.

But a forum post did reveal extracting that much power out of the 4-liter (about 237 HP per liter) was not as easy as remapping it. The V8 was torn down and fitted with new turbos, ported heads, a high-pressure fuel system, new intercoolers, a racing downpipe, and stiffened gearbox.

Even though the video says it will do 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, there's a race mode where it will dip below 3s. It will also go faster than 300 km/h, but you can see the driver is fighting the steering wheel quite hard. Stop paying attention, and this looks like it could kill you.

mercedes-amg glc 63 coupe GLC 63 Coupe gad motors Mercedes tuning Autobahn
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 