Aurelia Luxury Yacht Is Dressed in Gulf Oil Colors to Honor the Classic GT Sports Cars

Build by Heesen Yachts, Aurelia is a 122 ft (37 meters) luxury yacht dressed in the famous blue and orange Gulf Oil colors, which were also used on a Porsche 917K driven by the "King of Cool" Steve McQueen back in 1971 in the movie "Le Mans." Aurelia's racy appearance and automotive-inspired interiors are a tribute to the sports car heritage.
If the yacht's name sounds familiar, it's because this one-of-a-kind sportster was inspired by the iconic Lancia Aurelia GT. Built by Italian manufacturer Lancia, it was originally introduced in 1950 as the B10 Berlina, followed by the B20 GT two-passenger coupé in 1951. It was the first production automobile with a V-6 engine, as well as the first to use radial tires.
Along with its name, this 122 ft (37 meters) sportster has a very outgoing exterior. Built in 2011 and refit in 2017, the Dobroserdov Design modified the Gulf Oil racing colors and applied them to the yacht as well as the 14 ft (4 meters) Castoldi tender, which was stowed in the spacious tender garage and launched using the Heesen track system.
Surprisingly, that number 10 positioned in a white circle on Aurelia's rear topsides has no connection with motor racing. It actually tells the yacht's status as hull number 10 in Heesen's 122 ft (37 meter) line.
Aurelia rides the waves at 30 knots (35 mph/56 kph) thanks to an efficient hull and great attention to weight reduction. Even if the sun deck gets hit by breezes, it will be shielded by tinted glass panels set within the superstructure.
As for the interiors, Aurelia's GT car concept required a considerable degree of detail in every aspect of the design. Every detail, from the Linley Aston Martin chairs to the vehicle grille bookcase insets, was meticulously thought out.
Aurelia's main saloon features 180-degree views and a diamond leather ceiling inspired by Bentley sports car seats, while the guest cabin design pays homage to three of the greatest names in automotive styling: Bertone's orange Lamborghini twin cabin, Pininfarina's Ferrari red double cabin, and Zagato's Aston Martin green double cabin.
Aside from the three guest cabins, the lower deck arrangement has sufficient space for a luxurious captain's cabin. This automotive-inspired luxe yacht is currently available for charter through Fraser Yachts for approximately $117,300 per week.
