Aurelia Luxury Yacht Is Dressed in Gulf Oil Colors to Honor the Classic GT Sports Cars

Build by Heesen Yachts, Aurelia is a 122 ft (37 meters) luxury yacht dressed in the famous blue and orange Gulf Oil colors, which were also used on a Porsche 917K driven by the "King of Cool" Steve McQueen back in 1971 in the movie "Le Mans." Aurelia's racy appearance and automotive-inspired interiors are a tribute to the sports car heritage.

