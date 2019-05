The model, constructed as the direct successor of the 80 series , is currently in its fifth generation and, as it turns 25, it is getting ready to receive a facelift for the current production run later this year, offering upgraded looks, engines and new technologies.Historically, the A4 is Audi’s best selling model ever. Since the debut of the car decades ago, over 7.5 million cars were produced, 344,000 of them last year alone. According to Audi’s calculations, the A4 accounts for one in five new cars it sells.And that’s not half bad, considering the carmaker currently has 17 models in its portfolio.To handle the high demand for the nameplate, Audi has gradually expanded the number of locations where it is produced. The A4 now comes from the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm plants in Germany, from Changchun, China, and from Aurangabad, India.To mark the anniversary of the model. top brass and workers alike came together at Audi’s Ingolstadt facility to celebrate the event. Unfortunately, at least for now, no anniversary A4 was announced.“For a quarter of a century now, the Audi A4 has symbolized the Four Rings like no other model. It stands for cuttingedge technology in the premium midrange, as well as for innovative production technologies at the highest level,” said in a statement the plant’s director Albert Mayer.“The Audi A4 is a key pillar of the Ingolstadt plant in particular. Our employees’ tireless commitment and passion for our brand have been and continue to be the driving force behind the impressive success story of the A4.”