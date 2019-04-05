New BMW 3 Series Edges Ahead of Mercedes C-Class and Audi A4 in Review

autoevolution

Tesla's Model 3 is running away with the market at the moment, but BMW is still very proud of its 3 Series, which just received a brand new generation. With several years of development and road testing, you'd expect this to be the best in its class, and it is.
Parkers did this comparison review the right way and got three cars which are nearly perfectly matched and similarly equipped. the 320d, C 220 d, and A4 40 TDI all have automatic gearboxes and 2-liter turbo diesel engines making about 190 HP and 400 Nm of torque.

On top of this, all three put on their best sportswear, M Sport for the BMW, S line for the Audi and AMG Line for the Mercedes. In Britain, these packages are so popular that they might as well be standard, even though they affect the ride negatively.

We think the BMW looks awesome, like a better version of its old self, yet the huge Mercedes badge and body-hugging aero package make the C-Class just as desirable. The poor old Audi is starting to look its age here. Moving on to the interiors, we quickly hear a common complaint about the 3 Series digital dash: it's not as versatile as those in the Audi and Mercedes.

You also can't have Android Auto, even though an Android phone can be used to unlock the car. Audi is known for its interiors, and even though the A4 is showing its age, its cabin is still well screwed together, unlike the recently refreshed C-Class. Hopefully, Mercedes steps up its game with the W206.

So what about space? Well, the new 3 Series has more legroom than before, matching the FWD-based Audi and leaving the C-Class behind, which also has the smallest trunk. And on the road, the BMW shows why the segment is named after it.

It's composed, quiet and refined, not to mention more enjoyable to drive than the other two. Mercedes did get one thing right, and that's the new diesel engine, which feels more powerful than the rest yet is let down slightly by the 9-speed gearbox.

