Audi’s Fifth Ring Shown at the Salone del Mobile

Taking advantage of the blurred lines between various industries, as well as trying to take advantage of one of Europe’s most high-profile furnishing and design event, Audi was featured last week in Milan’s Salone del Mobile with a very special installation.
Designed by architectural firm MAD Architects, Audi’s Fifth Ring display is also a tool for the official introduction on the Italian market of the Audi Aicon and and the new Audi A6 Sedan.
When it comes to the Fifth Ring, Audi planned the entire concept as a “spatial installation of a ring and symbolizes progress and evolution,” as the carmaker puts it. The ring itself floats above a water basin and is illuminated in such a way that it reflects the sky above.
"The illuminated ring in the square boundary of the historical courtyard stands for mankind's strive for perfection," said Ma Yansong, MAD Architects founder.
"It floats above a water basin and reflects the constantly changing sky. It gives the viewer the feeling of walking in the clouds."
Audi is not the only carmaker who decided on stealing the spotlight in an otherwise unrelated show. MINI is in Milan as well, presenting its third architectural concept, one it calls Living-Built By All.
But the difference between the goals of the two auto makers at a furnishing event is noticeable. Whereas Audi is only trying to promote its newest vehicles and technologies, MINI has big plans for its architectural future.
So big that in 2016 MINi set up the Living initiative, whose efforts in this field will come to fruition next year, in Shanghai.
According to the Brits, the Chinese city will house a work-living concept in converted industrial buildings stretched on an area of nearly 8,000 square meters (nearly 2 acres). More details on the carmaker’s first habitable Living project will probably released soon.
