Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition Lands Stateside with a $52,900 Price Tag

For the Americans, the starting price for the coupe has been set at $52,900, while the Roadster will sell from $56,800. Both prices do not include the destination charge.These figures are quite a hike from the price of a regular 2019 TT model, which in its coupe guise retails from $44,900. Even so, the German carmaker is hoping that all the extras that went into the making of the anniversary edition will make up for the difference.The changes made to the car include both exterior and interior upgrades, all made to be a nod to the original TT shown by Audi at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, but no engine tweaks.On the outside, the model comes with new 19-inch aluminum wheels in gloss metal gray, unique exhaust tailpipes, Matrix OLED rear lights and matte Audi rings above the side sills. Two new exterior colors have been created for the car.On the interior, the seats (S Sport), door panels and console of the center tunnel are wrapped in brown Nappa leather with yellow contrast stitching. Several TT 20 Years badges, including one with a unique serial number, are fitted on the steering wheel and gear lever knob.Under the hood, the TT 20th Anniversary Edition hides the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine fitted on the less special TT range, that develops 228 horsepower.Performance figures are the same when compared to the non-anniversary TT. Paired to a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission, the coupe version of the car can reach 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, while the roadster a bit later, in 5.5 seconds.When Audi launched the special edition in Europe, it said only 999 units were to be made available. The carmaker did not specify how many of them will be shipped to the U.S.