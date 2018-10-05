Audi to Manufacture 20,000 e-tron SUVs in 2019

autoevolution
Already in production at the Brussels plant in Belgium, the e-tron prepares for maximum capacity within three months. Audi hopes to reach that point by the end of 2018, meaning that production will amount to 20,000 examples in 2019 if everything goes according to plan.
Speaking to Automotive News, managing director Patrick Danau explains the challenges of reaching maximum production capacity in three months. “You have to bear in mind not only the company has to ramp up but also the different suppliers. They have to train their people, start their own new facilities, and bring them up to the same speed that we are giving according to the plan.”

It should be mentioned that the e-tron isn’t built in Brussels, but assembled there. The electric motors, for example, come from the Gyor plant in Hungary, where Audi makes the A3, S3, RS3, TT, TTS, and TT RS. The plant is much obliged to produce 400 motors each day, and there’s an option “for a gradual increase” according to the four-ringed automaker.

All-wheel drive as standard, the e-tron accelerates to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than six seconds. 200 kph (124 mph) is as high as the electric crossover is willing to accelerate, and the 95-kWh battery is good for more than 400 kilometers. Weighing in at 700 kilograms, the 36-cell battery comes with a 9.6-kW charging system. 11- and 22-kW charging is also possible, and DC fast charging can take the battery from zero to 80 percent in 30 minutes at 150 kW.

In its regular driving mode, the e-tron offers 265 kW and 561 Nm despite the fact the front and rear electric motors are rated at 135 and 165 kW. Change to S mode, and the e-tron is much obliged to churn out 300 kW and 664 Nm.

Pricing of the electric crossover starts at 79,900 euros in Europe. The United States gets the e-tron from $74,800, and the First Edition hikes up the price to $86,700.
