Audi Teases Updated 2025 Q8 SUV Before Global Premiere

Audi is getting ready to unveil the upcoming Q8 facelift. The flagship SUV is set to premiere in two weeks. It will be "highly recognizable," Audi claims. Which most likely translates into no significant changes.
The German carmaker is coming up with a teaser image ahead of the official presentation of the facelift Q8. The sketch in bright red and dark tones shows the rear end of the model, as well as the sideline and wheels.
We get to see the taillights of the model going through a mid-cycle refresh with a redesigned layout. Most likely, as spy shots have revealed these past few months, the headlights received an update as well, together with the radiator grille that they flank. The front and rear bumpers have also been slightly restyled.
Customers will be able to choose from more customization options for the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE rival. That means more wheel designs, more paint options, as well as more onboard features. The cabin of the Q8 will keep the three-screen setup.
Since the revised Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne, the models it shares the MLB platform and components with, has not undergone any significant changes earlier this year when the Germans introduced the facelift version, we can't expect any major changes on the Q8 either.
Audi is not going to perform any changes to the engine lineup. The Ingolstadt-based premium carmaker will also roll out the SQ8 and RS Q8 variants, both expected to keep the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, with the latter sitting as the more affordable version of the Lamborghini Urus in the Volkswagen Group's portfolio. The range-topping Q8 is set in motion by 592 horsepower (600 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, delivered to both axles via an eight-speed tiptronic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system. Those are enough for a run from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph) when the driver checks the dynamic package option box.
There will also be an electric Q8 e-tron in the lineup. One thing is for sure. The next generation of the Q8, set to arrive in 2026, will be the last occasion for Audi to offer combustion engines in the lineup, with only EVs coming after that.
The 2025 Audi Q8 Facelift will have its global premiere on September 5. Audi did not mention any location, but it will most likely happen at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, which starts on the same day.
The Q8 has been on the market since its debut back in 2018. The facelift Q8 will enter production at the Volkswagen Bratislava Plant later this year, with deliveries kicking off during the first quarter of next year.
The German carmaker is coming up with a teaser image ahead of the official presentation of the facelift Q8. The sketch in bright red and dark tones shows the rear end of the model, as well as the sideline and wheels.
We get to see the taillights of the model going through a mid-cycle refresh with a redesigned layout. Most likely, as spy shots have revealed these past few months, the headlights received an update as well, together with the radiator grille that they flank. The front and rear bumpers have also been slightly restyled.
Customers will be able to choose from more customization options for the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE rival. That means more wheel designs, more paint options, as well as more onboard features. The cabin of the Q8 will keep the three-screen setup.
Since the revised Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne, the models it shares the MLB platform and components with, has not undergone any significant changes earlier this year when the Germans introduced the facelift version, we can't expect any major changes on the Q8 either.
Audi is not going to perform any changes to the engine lineup. The Ingolstadt-based premium carmaker will also roll out the SQ8 and RS Q8 variants, both expected to keep the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, with the latter sitting as the more affordable version of the Lamborghini Urus in the Volkswagen Group's portfolio. The range-topping Q8 is set in motion by 592 horsepower (600 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, delivered to both axles via an eight-speed tiptronic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system. Those are enough for a run from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph) when the driver checks the dynamic package option box.
There will also be an electric Q8 e-tron in the lineup. One thing is for sure. The next generation of the Q8, set to arrive in 2026, will be the last occasion for Audi to offer combustion engines in the lineup, with only EVs coming after that.
The 2025 Audi Q8 Facelift will have its global premiere on September 5. Audi did not mention any location, but it will most likely happen at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, which starts on the same day.
The Q8 has been on the market since its debut back in 2018. The facelift Q8 will enter production at the Volkswagen Bratislava Plant later this year, with deliveries kicking off during the first quarter of next year.