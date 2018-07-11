Audi SQ8 Should Have Both V8 Diesel and V6 Gasoline Engines

The Audi SQ8 is trademarked, spied but not fully understood. The performance version of the Q8 could have either a diesel or a gasoline engine, but because of new emissions regulations, rumors gravitated towards the TFSI side of the story.

24 photos TDI -powered in Europe, since this is what they have for the SQ7, and get a gasoline engine everywhere else. A recent report from



The official reveal is supposedly going to take place this December, which would place it six months after the base Q8 model. It also suggests the SQ8 TDI will be followed up by the TFSI model at the Detroit Auto Show in January.Similarities and differences?

Well, both models should come with a host of performance helpers, such as big brakes, lowered suspension, air suspension and an optional rear differential. The TDI will use a 4-liter diesel lump, but it might not be heavier. Its out is expected to be the same as the SQ7: 435 HP and 900Nm (664lb-ft) of torque.



The gasoline model for the United States is said to have a 3-liter V6 with an electric compressor and a classic turbocharger. The TFSI engine by itself would be lighter than the V8 TDI, but hybrid assistance would pike back some weight. That's not like anything currently in production and was probably based on the system installed in the Q8 Sport concept. Audi might just as well fit the 2.9-liter twin-turbo, like it plans to do in the S6 and S7 models.



