Audi SQ8 Should Have Both V8 Diesel and V6 Gasoline Engines

11 Jul 2018, 19:25 UTC ·
by
The Audi SQ8 is trademarked, spied but not fully understood. The performance version of the Q8 could have either a diesel or a gasoline engine, but because of new emissions regulations, rumors gravitated towards the TFSI side of the story.
We always believed that the SQ8 would be TDI-powered in Europe, since this is what they have for the SQ7, and get a gasoline engine everywhere else. A recent report from Autocar magazine also claims two versions are planned.

The official reveal is supposedly going to take place this December, which would place it six months after the base Q8 model. It also suggests the SQ8 TDI will be followed up by the TFSI model at the Detroit Auto Show in January.Similarities and differences?
Well, both models should come with a host of performance helpers, such as big brakes, lowered suspension, air suspension and an optional rear differential. The TDI will use a 4-liter diesel lump, but it might not be heavier. Its out is expected to be the same as the SQ7: 435 HP and 900Nm (664lb-ft) of torque.

The gasoline model for the United States is said to have a 3-liter V6 with an electric compressor and a classic turbocharger. The TFSI engine by itself would be lighter than the V8 TDI, but hybrid assistance would pike back some weight. That's not like anything currently in production and was probably based on the system installed in the Q8 Sport concept. Audi might just as well fit the 2.9-liter twin-turbo, like it plans to do in the S6 and S7 models.

Of course, the real powerhouse is going to be the RS Q8, which was also spied recently. It's going to pack a twin-turbo V8, and we expect to see at least 600 horsepower, competing with upcoming rivals like the GLE 63 S and BMW X6 M.
