Audi S6 TDI Avant Flexes Extra Mechanical Muscle Thanks To ABT’s Tuning Gym





To be quite frank, these auto magicians don’t exactly need any sort of introduction. The legend says that if an ABT employee glances at your



As time went by, we visited ABT Sportsline’s portfolio several times to drool over their magnificent works of four-wheeled art. Needless to say, these Germans never ceased to amaze us with their remarkable level of meticulous craftmanship.



TDI trim to a healthy dose of aftermarket steroids that’ll unlock its true potential.



On the other hand, this diesel-powered monster doesn’t necessarily need any surgical interventions to impress. It is brought to life by a menacing 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 powerplant, along with a mild hybrid setup that keeps things running smoothly.



At approximately 3,850 revs, this nasty animal is capable of generating up to 345 hp, while a lawless torque output of no less than 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) will be supplied between 2,500 and 3,100 rpm. An eight-speed Tiptronic transmission enables the engine’s crushing force to reach a quattro all-wheel-drive system.



As a result, the S6 is honored with an electronically governed top speed of 155 mph (250 kph) and a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just five seconds. The beast rolls on a set of 20-inch alloys that come equipped with disc brakes on all four sides. Suspension duties are handled by an independent multi-link module on both ends.







Sure enough, no aftermarket spell is complete without some extra ponies, and these German wizards know it just as well. As such, the ABT team worked their magic on the S6’s turbodiesel V6 hybrid to obtain as much as 378 hp at optimal rpm. Furthermore, the vehicle’s torque figure was dialed to 516 pound-feet (760 Nm).



This staggering feat leads to a respectable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of 4.9 seconds. While a tenth of a second may not sound like much, I’ll bet this S6 variant would annihilate its stock counterpart on the racetrack. On the other hand, nobody takes a diesel wagon on the track, but there is beginning to everything,



