Audi RS6 "Honky Lips" Wears Woodie Trim and Metallic Pea Paint With Pride

We often like to point out that it's the job of German automakers to make luxury wagons now. But they used to be an essential part of American family life. The owner of this Audi RS6 Avant gets the joke and has given his performance monster a makeover to resemble classic woodies.
Woodies go hand in hand with the wagon. In the old days, Chevy and Ford models really did have wood bodywork. But this turned into just decorative plastic trim, like a fake racing stripe, but worse. Woodies of that era are often laughed at and have been absorbed into pop culture thanks to movies and TV shows.
One of the most famous woodies (and Harrelson doesn't count, is the awful-looking and completely fictional Wagon Queen Family Truckster from National Lampoon’s Vacation, a movie released on July 29, 1983.
“This is a damn fine automobile if you want my honest opinion…,” car salesman Eugene Levy assures him. “You think you hate it now, but wait until you drive it.”
And so they buy the crappiest wagon you've ever seen, finished in Metallic Pea with faux wood-paneled and eight strange headlights. Despite critics hating it, America loved the movie, probably because having a crappy wagon and being forced to partake in "family fun" was so relatable.
On the other hand, a family vacation in an Audi RS6 doesn't sound so bad. This is a new type of car for American roads, still comfortable, but packing almost 600 horsepower of twin-turbo German muscle. Basically, it's a Lamborghini Urus with 50 hp less but better styling.
To pull off the Wagon Queen Family Truckster look, this RS6 has been equipped with some vinyl wood trim down the sides and even on the hood. It's funny how Audi's expensive paint option really can be described as "Metallic Pea". Thus, we have a car that's probably worth about $140,000 looking like it just came out of a junkyard.
The back fender also sports some "Honky Lips" graffiti. According to Urban Dictionary, this is a reference to the thin lips of people of European descent. Are we allowed to say that? Only because it's a movie reference.
