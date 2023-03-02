Audi R8 Makes the Lamborghini Huracan Proud by Starting a Fire in Florida

The full-blown supercar ownership comes with a lot of hassle, from the extremely costly maintenance to sourcing all kinds of parts whenever something goes wrong, and having to make do without it for weeks at a time. In certain cases, you may want to add spontaneous combustion to that list too.
Certain blue-blooded exotic models are known for catching fire all of a sudden, usually due to oil leaks coming in contact with the hot manifold. If that happens, you can usually bid farewell to the pretty supercar, as the flames will rapidly expand from the engine compartment to the rest of the vehicle. And even if they don’t, they will surely leave deep marks on the heart and soul of the machine.
As for the Audi R8 Spyder depicted on video down below, it started a barbecue while being driven in Jacksonville, Florida. The clip was shared by supercar.fails a few days ago, and we found another one that shows it ablaze. That one was uploaded at the beginning of February. As a result, it is possible that the incident happened about a month ago, and fortunately, no one was injured, as the owner managed to get out in time.
The footage shows that the flames started under the hood. They eventually engulfed the entire back end of the car. Images of the aftermath were not released at the time of writing, though it is possible that the car is a write-off. Bringing it back to its original shine could turn out to be too costly, even if the owner might be able to source all the necessary components, including the engine. And it appears that they’re not doing that, as they’re planning on getting another supercar, and “make it just as cool,” as they said in the social media post embedded at the bottom of the page.
While the Lamborghini Huracan, aka its hotter Mediterranean cousin, is usually a $200k+ affair in the U.S. of A., excluding destination and dealer fees, the R8 is a bit more affordable. Pricing starts at $158,600 and $171,000 for the Coupe and Spyder respectively, the four-ring brand’s official website reveals. Both pack the same 5.2-liter V10 engine, with no forced induction trickery, which is good for 602 hp. The chassis reinforcements have made the R8 Spyder a bit heavier than the Coupe. Therefore, the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration takes 3.2 seconds in the former, one tenth of a second slower than the fixed-roof model.
On a final and sadder note, we will remind you that Audi is bidding farewell to the sonorous V8 with the GT RWD, set to arrive at dealers on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean this year. Only 333 of them will be made, and it is unknown how many are still up for grabs.
