Audi e-tron Spotted on Spider-Man: Far From Home Movie Set

Final scenes from Spider-Man: Far from Home in Liberec, now the end of filming pic.twitter.com/D9SNaHSBJk — Martin Knap (@CZMARTY7) September 30, 2018

So Jake Gyllenhaal was allegedly spotted on the set of Far From Home in full Mysterio super-villain attire. It doesn't look like him to me, but that's what all the rumors said even beforehand, so it should be true. Anyway, we're not into celebrity news unless cars are also involved, so we're actually here to talk about a couple of Audis.The German automaker with four rings has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Marvel movies, dating back to the earliest of Iron Man flick in 2008. Yes, that's a full decade ago.The R8 supercar was kind of at the center of it all, with Tony Stark behind the wheel of ever-newer models. But our favorite Marvel Audi was the SQ8 in Civil War, even though it sounded so fake.Spider-Man: Homecoming also had a TT roadster which Peter Parker crashed, an R8 and A8. In any case, leaked footage from the set of Far From Home shows a black Audi e-tron arriving at the scene of a fight. Two more Audis are also there, but identifying them is quite tricky. These are probably the new A6 an A7, 4-door models that need a swift marketing kick in the backside when they hit the U.S. market.As the first electric Audi, the e-tron might once again play the role of a SHIELD patrol car. But honestly, we don't foresee any sales impact from this cameo. The Spider-Man reboot movies haven't been as good as full-on Avengers ones, and Audi is only planning to make and sell 20,000 e-trons during the first year, with many already ordered.