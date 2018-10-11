autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Audi e-tron Spotted on Spider-Man: Far From Home Movie Set

11 Oct 2018, 20:20 UTC ·
I've changed my mind about product placement in superhero movies. It's really good in Marvel movies that people watch over and over again, but terrible in everything else, especially DC.
59 photos
So Jake Gyllenhaal was allegedly spotted on the set of Far From Home in full Mysterio super-villain attire. It doesn't look like him to me, but that's what all the rumors said even beforehand, so it should be true. Anyway, we're not into celebrity news unless cars are also involved, so we're actually here to talk about a couple of Audis.

The German automaker with four rings has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Marvel movies, dating back to the earliest of Iron Man flick in 2008. Yes, that's a full decade ago.

The R8 supercar was kind of at the center of it all, with Tony Stark behind the wheel of ever-newer models. But our favorite Marvel Audi was the SQ8 in Civil War, even though it sounded so fake.

Spider-Man: Homecoming also had a TT roadster which Peter Parker crashed, an R8 and A8. In any case, leaked footage from the set of Far From Home shows a black Audi e-tron arriving at the scene of a fight. Two more Audis are also there, but identifying them is quite tricky. These are probably the new A6 an A7, 4-door models that need a swift marketing kick in the backside when they hit the U.S. market.

As the first electric Audi SUV, the e-tron might once again play the role of a SHIELD patrol car. But honestly, we don't foresee any sales impact from this cameo. The Spider-Man reboot movies haven't been as good as full-on Avengers ones, and Audi is only planning to make and sell 20,000 e-trons during the first year, with many already ordered.



Audi e-tron 2019 Audi e-tron Spider-Man Far From Home movie Audi
