Audi A6 and A7 Get New Model Year Refresh, Virtual Cockpit as Standard

Seemingly out of the blue, Europeans in the market for a new car got a bit of fresh choices this week, thanks to an announcement made by Audi: the A6 and A7 families are getting upgraded, and the new offering is not something to discard easily.
The two executive cars made by the brand with four rings are now pillars of the Audi lineup, with the A6 being around since 1994 and the A7 since 2010. Although the smaller A6 is three generations ahead of its sibling, because the two cars are very similar they both received this upgrade, which the Germans liken to a facelift.
There are no modifications made to what the two models offer in the engine department, but there are plenty of changes made to the exterior, interior, and standard equipment for us to have a closer look.
The first thing worth mentioning is that the trim offering for the two models has been simplified, and it now consists of a maximum of only three choices, depending on the model: Basic, Advanced, and S Line.
Visually, the biggest changes have been performed to the cars' front and rear ends. Audi's Singleframe grille takes center stage, of course, with a refreshed look and different hues and materials depending on trim level: matt black, dark chrome, or chrome. Separately, newly-drawn air intakes adorn the new front ends of the A6 and A7. At the back, the cars get a new design for the diffuser, highlighted by a plastic blade in Selenite Silver.
The color palette for the A6 and A7 bodies has been refreshed as well, now comprising a total of 12 colors. Two of them, Arcona White and Madeira Brown Metallic, have never been offered before on the range.
As far as wheels are concerned, standard choices are 17-inch forged aluminum (A6) and 19-inch (A7) pieces. There are countless other options to choose from though, going to a diameter as large as 21 inches. A fun fact to note is that, in response to customer demand, more than half of these wheel choices come in dark colors.
The interior is the one that brings the most novelties, though. Visually, the two executive cars now benefit from new interior materials and combinations. And they do have everything, including fabric, leather, aluminum, and wood inlays.
Most importantly, Audi finally decided to offer some of the most sought-after tech features as standard. As such, when the refreshed models get here on June 1, they'll do so packing, right off the factory floor, the carmaker's virtual cockpit. That's a suite of instruments centered around the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, which can be operated by means of steering wheel-mounted controls. On top of that, the park assist plus feature becomes standard as well.
The new A6 will be sold in Europe from later this week starting at 53,800 euros, while the A7 from 63,500 euros. Pricing and availability for the U.S. have not been announced.
