Attention Fiat Fans: A 147 Model With Zero Miles on the Clock, Discovered After 35 Years

Attention fans of classic Fiat models. A 1987 Fiat 147 with 0 miles on the clock has been kept for no less than 35 years in a warehouse. This unique example was rescued in Argentina by the folks over at Axelkaskote.
Even though the thick layer of dust has settled over the car, inside we see that the thing is practically new. There is plastic sheeting put on the seats, and the dashboard and steering wheel also appear to be in very good condition. There is not a trace of wear on the interior and rust is out of the question. Underneath the seats, the metal elements make it look as if the car just came out of the factory.
We'd be curious to see what the engine bay looks like, and how the engine itself sounds when started after more than 30 years.
We would also be curious to know more about the history of this car, how it came to be abandoned, if it has been started in all these years. And, of course, if it is for sale, and for how much. Unfortunately, for now we'll have to be settle for just these pictures, and the hope that more information about it will appear in the future.
The 147 was a three-door compact car produced by Fiat in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais from autumn 1976 until 1987 when it was replaced by the Fiat Uno. It was the Brazilian version of the Fiat 127. Some were also built by Sevel in Argentina (where later models were called Fiat Spazio, Brio, and Vivace) until 1996. Assembly was also done in other countries such as Colombia, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
The Fiat 147 was launched with a 1,049cc engine instead of the 903cc one that was still standard on 127s produced in Turin, Italy. The press at the time reported that the larger engine produced a much smoother, quieter ride, and provided improved torque.
