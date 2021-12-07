Atlas V Rocket Blasts Off Into Space With Cutting-Edge Tech for NASA, U.S. Space Force

5 Vega Rocket Satellite Launch Clears the Way for Bigger, More Powerful Vega-C

On December 7th, an Atlas V rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as part of the U.S. Space Force's Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission. The rocket carried crucial payloads for NASA and the U.S. Space Force into Earth's orbit, marking the longest duration mission completed by the United Launch Alliance. 6 photos



Initially, the mission was scheduled to take off on December 5th. However, it was postponed due to a leak in the ground system that stores rocket propellant. With everything fixed, the Atlas V successfully took two satellites to an orbit located at more than 20,000 miles (~ 32,000 km) above Earth.



The satellites carried several payloads for the U.S. Space Force, which include the Space and Atmospheric Burst Reporting System 3, an operational mission from the National Nuclear Security Administration, and space weather and situational awareness technologies for the Department of Defense Space Experiments Review Board.



There were also some science payloads for



Another NASA payload is the Ultraviolet Spectro-Coronagraph Pathfinder (UVSC Pathfinder), a collaborative experiment with the Naval Research Lab that analyzes the origins of the Sun's most harmful radiation.



To date, United Launch Alliance has successfully completed 147 missions.



Live coverage of the STP-3 mission was provided by United Launch Alliance. In case you missed it, you can watch the launch in the clip down below.



