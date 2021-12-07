BMW S14: The Four-Cylinder Masterpiece That Powered the Legendary E30 M3

Meet the $35,000 Vanderhall Brawley: An EV Offroader for Millionaires Only

Venderhall is a brand that has come to be known for its reliable, fun, and fashionable three-wheelers. Now they're releasing a totally intense four-wheel-drive electric SUV with 404-horsepower, 35-inch tires, and 22-inches of suspension travel. One catch, though, it is exclusively off-road. 6 photos SUV from Vanderhall called the Brawley is all-electric. It's also got a fourth wheel and tire. Did we mention that it has four seats and does everything the latest big EV trucks and SUVs do?



By that, we mean that it features four special modes that might sound familiar to you. They are named eCrawl, eTank, eCrab, and eSteer. Shockingly enough, they all do exactly what you might think they do. ECrab does the same sort of thing that the new Hummer EV Crab Walk does by pointing all four tires in one direction.



Then there's eTank which spins the tires on one side in the opposite direction of the tires on the other. That allows the vehicle to spin in place. Then there's eCrawl and eSteer, which are largely self-explanatory.



To achieve such feats,



Of course, we call this a car only millionaires can buy because it's not legal on the road. Despite that, it costs $35,000 before any options. We don't know about you, but even with a six-figure salary, it seems tough to drop this much on what is in many ways the most opulent side-by-side ever built.



Still, with 22-inchs of suspension travel, 35-inch tires, and internal bypass shocks, it's a serious tool. It also gets a completely sealed cabin, heating and air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a Bluetooth-enabled sound system.



