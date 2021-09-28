All-New Turbo Tero e-Bike From Specialized Dominates Nearly Any Surface You Find

Atlas V Rocket Launches With NASA's Earth-Monitoring Landsat 9 Satellite

On Monday, September 27th, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, with NASA's Landsat 9 satellite. The mission carried the satellite to orbit, where it will monitor our planet's land and coastal regions. 6 photos



"As the impacts of the climate crisis intensify in the United States and across the globe, Landsat 9 will provide data and imagery to help make science-based decisions on key issues including water use, wildfire impacts, coral reef degradation, glacier and ice-shelf retreat, and tropical deforestation," said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.







Shortly after, the



Abroad Landsat 9 are two crucial instruments that will help it measure 11 wavelengths of light reflected or radiated off Earth's surface, namely the Operational Land Imager 2 (OLI-2) and the Thermal Infrared Sensor 2 (TIRS-2).



These instruments will capture images across a 115-mile (185 km) region as the satellite orbits Earth. In these photos, each pixel represents a 98-foot (30-meter) square, or around the size of a baseball infield. At that resolution, resource managers will be able to identify most agriculture fields in the U.S.



