Aston Martin Hypercar Further Detailed, 6.5L N/A V12 To Be Built By Cosworth

 
15 Feb 2017, 11:02 UTC
by
150 road-going cars and 25 track-only vehicles. That’s how many AM-RB 001s will ever be built, with deliveries slated for 2019.
Including the Mercedes-AMG Project One, the hypercar world is going through a phase that’s akin to a renaissance. A representative case is what Aston Martin is working on with Red Bull Racing. Dubbed AM-RB 001, it was known from the get-go that this bad boy would be propelled by a N/A motor.

Now we know what sort of powerplant it is. According to Aston Martin, the belly of the beast comes in the form of a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engineered and built by Cosworth. Incidentally, Cosworth is one of the most accomplished engine suppliers in Formula 1, with 176 victories to its name.

The high-revving powerplant will be joined by a seven-speed paddle-shift transmission developed by Ricardo to Red Bull’s specification. Croatian-based Rimac will supply a “lightweight hybrid battery system,” which begs a serious question. Will Aston Martin’s hypercar be a hybrid as Mercedes’ or not? As things stand with the AM-RB 001 at the present moment, nobody knows for sure. Nobody except Aston Martin and the peeps over at Red Bull, that is.

The chassis, meanwhile, is a carbon fiber unit designed and constructed by Multimatic, the Canadian company that helps Ford built the all-new GT. The carbon ceramic-enhanced braking system of the AM-RB 001 was developed by Alcon and Surface Transforms. Bosch was entrusted with the ECU, ESP, and traction control unit, whereas British company Wipac is tasked with designing full-LED headlights and taillights of the upcoming hypercar.

With this wide selection of technical partners, it’s no wonder the Aston Martin hypercar rides on the hype train harder than any other Aston Martin in recent memory. “Making the AM-RB 001 presents huge challenges,” explains David King, the vice president and chief special operations officer at Aston Martin. “It’s a real test of everyone involved, but that’s as it should be."
