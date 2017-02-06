autoevolution

Vengeance Volante by Kahn Debut Set For 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
Describing itself as one of the world’s leading automotive fashion houses, Kahn Design is a British company whose core business is to modify automobiles such as the Jeep Wrangler and the Range Rover. More special offerings include the Flying Huntsman, as well as the Aston Martin-based Vengeance WB12.
Following up on the great response it received for the coupe version of the Vengeance, the tuning house is now preparing to take the wraps off the Vengeance Volante. The rag-top variant of the Vengeance is slated to make its first public outing in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Afzal Kahn explains that ”creating a convertible version of the Vengeance posed some challenges, given the unique coach built nature of the vehicle, but we’ve overcome them in true British fashion. Following a detailed programme of testing, I’m delighted to be able to unveil the Vengeance Volante at this year’s show," he concluded.

From the teaser image, we can clearly see what Mr. Kahn is on about. A roof that goes down within 17 seconds, a trunk capacity of 197 liters (6.95 cu ft), two roll hoops integrated into the headrests, and a wider stance than what the DB9 has to offer. On the mechanical front, a tried-and-tested 5.9-liter V12 engine with 517 PS (510 hp) and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque might do the talking. A six-speed auto could be tasked with harnessing the get-up-and-go.

How will Kahn Design get to build the Vengeance Volante and sell it as a new car beats me. As a brief reminder, Aston Martin stopped production of the DB9 in July 2016, with the “Last of 9” limited-edition models. On the other hand, the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante is, at heart, a DB9 with a better transmission (eight ratios) and a more powerful naturally aspirated V12 (600 PS / 580 hp).

Whichever building block Kahn Design will employ for the Vengeance Volante, there’s no denying this thing is a pretty exclusive machine. On a side note, the DB11 Volante is in the offing for spring 2018.

 

