Vengeance Volante by Kahn Debut Set For 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Vengeance Volante by Kahn World premiere of the Vengeance Volante by Kahn at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Following the successful launch of the original Vengeance at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, this year will see Kahn Design debut a new convertible variant, the Vengeance Volante. "Creating a convertible version of the Vengeance posed some challenges, given the unique coach built nature of the vehicle, but we’ve overcome them in true British fashion. Following a detailed programme of testing, I’m delighted to be able to unveil the Vengeance Volante at this year’s show, and I’m confident it will receive the same enthusiastic reception as the original model did in 2016.” – Afzal Kahn @afzalkahn _______________________________________________________ #AstonMartin #AstonMartinVantage #Kahn #Kahndesign #kahnautomobiles #projectkahn #afzalkahn #custom #customcar #aston_martin #astonmartinracing #astonmartinsgalore #astonmartinclub #cars #carsi #majestic_cars #carsofinstagram #carstagram #amazingcars247 #instacar #instacars #carswithoutlimits #carspotter #carspotting #racecar #nofilterneeded #need #genva

A photo posted by Kahn Design (@akahndesign) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:00am PST