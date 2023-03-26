Asia-Only Suzuki Thunder 250 Gets the Custom Treatment at Deus Bali, La Tigre Is Born

One may clearly see the vintage Triumph influence in La Tigre’s design, and we can’t get enough of it.
The Asian market is brimming with small-displacement motorcycles you’ve probably never heard of, one such entity being the Suzuki Thunder 250. Produced up until 2005, then discontinued in favor of the scaled-down Thunder 125, this thing came with a four-valve, 249cc single-cylinder engine good for up to 22 ponies at 7,500 rpm.
That’s nothing to write home about, of course, but the creature does lend itself to customization like an absolute charm. As such, Deus Ex Machina of Bali really went to town when working on La Tigre – a heavily revised 2003 MY Thunder 250 revealed earlier this month. The project was commissioned by a fellow named Gianluca, who sought a complete transformation with design influences from classic English bikes.
First things first, Deus began by removing a huge chunk of OEM hardware, including (but not limited to) the fuel tank, cockpit equipment, and swingarm, as well as the subframe and everything attached to it. Once the donor had been dismantled, the guys tackled some good old fabrication work to give it a new outfit and silhouette.
Aluminum was their material of choice for the bodywork, which is made up of a Triumph-inspired gas tank, classy side covers, and custom fenders. While La Tigre’s overalls were being manufactured from scratch, its 249cc thumper got taken apart, rebuilt, and vapor-blasted to look as good as new.
There’s also a bespoke subframe mounted at the back, resting on adjustable piggyback shock absorbers and a replacement swingarm. Where the Thunder’s stock wheels had once been, we now see a fresh pair of 17-inch hoops linked to stainless-steel spokes. The rims are hugged by Shinko’s dual-purpose 705 Trail Master rubber, measuring 130/80 up north and 140/80 at six o’clock.
For some extra stopping power, the Deus crew topped off the upgraded running gear with an aftermarket disc brake setup out back. Then they turned to the cockpit area, installing a Daytona tachometer and an all-new handlebar, which is in turn equipped with snazzy grips and the repurposed switchgear of a Yamaha XSR.
Returning to finish the job in the powertrain department, the lads fitted a 32 mm (1.3-inch) PWK carb and a stainless-steel exhaust system that ends in dual reverse megaphone mufflers. La Tigre’s lighting goodies comprise Posh turn signals, a seven-inch LED headlamp, and a fender-mounted taillight assembly fashioned in-house.
Having added a stunning cow hide saddle, it came time for Deus Ex Machina’s experts to address the paintwork. Although the main color may appear to be black from afar, it’s actually a very dark shade of metallic-grey joined by silver patches on the tank’s knee indentations. Bespoke Deus badges and gold accents round everything out, but it isn’t known how much Gianluca paid in order for La Tigre to become a reality.
