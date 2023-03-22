Are Three Fully Modified Ferrari SF90s Better Than Twin-Exposed Carbon Sennas?

That certainly is a tough question to answer, and maybe we do not even need to go through the whole ordeal - perhaps the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have a quick fix and solution.
When it comes to the automotive industry, although OEMs strive to offer just about everything, from a tiny $16,245 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback to a $500k Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV, there are still folks who feel that their ride does not stand out enough in a crowd. That is even when one can have about anything, from hot hatches to exotic plug-in hybrid supercars and even EV hypercars. But, of course, we humans are always nitpicking about something.
As such, even stuff like the bonkers McLaren Senna or the crazy Ferrari SF90 Stradale sometimes needs a bit of love from across the imaginative aftermarket realm. As a reminder, the British supercar is a limited-production mid-engine sports car that was mostly conceived for feisty track use as McLaren’s third entry into the automaker’s Ultimate Series, following the iconic McLaren F1 and its spiritual P1 successor.
Presented late in 2017, the car has been covered in glory – and sometimes even in exposed carbon fiber attire. Tucked on the company’s MonoCage III carbon fiber monocoque and motivated by the 4.0-liter M840TR twin-turbocharged V8, Senna knows how to make proper use of its 789 horsepower, especially when unleashed on the track in search of new lap records. Meanwhile, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Spider flagships aren’t any calmer.
The Italian mid-engine plug-in hybrid supercar was conceived with the same name as a Formula One Car (which, in turn, celebrated the 90th anniversary of the racing team) as a two-door Berlinetta or retractable hardtop convertible and packs the award-winning 3.9-liter F154 FA twin-turbocharged V8 alongside three electric motors for a combined total of exactly 1,000 ponies. That’s metric horsepower, as the mechanical hp value is a tad less – ‘just’ 986 of them!
Anyway, we brought both of them in the same discussion because of the good folks over at RDB LA, who have another YouTube vlog episode out, and we are certainly going to be talking about the cool quintet of performance made up of twin-exposed carbon fiber McLaren Sennas and a trio of fully modified Ferrari SF90s. Fans quickly commented that this certainly elevated the level of the company’s traditional vlog, and that’s a big thing – considering they usually feature Lambos, Rolls-Royces, and more Ferraris, along with much other ritzy stuff.
But of course, no one could resist a duet of exposed carbon fiber McLaren Sennas riding along for a photo shoot with two SF90 Spiders and an SF90 Stradale. The latter were dressed up in green, crimson, and black with full Ryft carbon fiber aerodynamic body kits, in-house retouches around the painted body panels, three different aftermarket wheelsets, and PPF plus tuned exhaust systems and upgraded suspension setups.
