Ashley Graham Brings Glamor to Cash & Rockets Tour 2018

Ashley Graham continues to use her name and image to do good deeds. The body activist and plus-size model has joined other 79 high-profile women in the fifth edition of the Cash & Rockets tour, which included 40 Maserati Levantes this time.
The 40-car fleet did the tour from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, with Ashley documenting it on her social media. She also posed for pictures at the event, which hopes to raise money and awareness to 3 major charities that work with women and children from around the world: The Art of Elysium, Shine on Sierra Leone and Sumbandila.
“What’s better than starting the summer with a road trip? Proud to be driving for change,” Graham says in one post, “and supporting charities for women and children with @cash_and_rocket. Come along for the ride and follow #CashAndRocket2018 to learn more about how to help us meet our fundraising goal!”
The goal of this year’s event was to break the record set at the previous edition, of $1.6 million raised. Whether it was achieved remains to be seen, but Ashley certainly did her best to get people involved and donate money.
Graham’s claim to fame is relatively new. She’d been working in the modeling industry for a while, always being told that she was too heavy to be an “actual” model. She started campaigning for body positivity on social media and, as her online profile exploded, she started receiving more offers from the fashion industry.
Today, she’s the go-to plus-sized girl for all the big names. She’s even been featured on Sports Illustrated and, while she eschews labels like “plus-size,” she knows she’s heavier than the average woman. Still, she says beauty knows no such limits as clothes size or inches in thickness, and she urges women of all shapes and sizes to love themselves, cellulite and all.
Her latest endeavor, of joining Cash & Rockets, falls in the line with her previous work as an activist for female empowerment.
