autoevolution
 

Ashley Graham Brings Glamor to Cash & Rockets Tour 2018

11 Jun 2018, 12:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / VIP
Ashley Graham continues to use her name and image to do good deeds. The body activist and plus-size model has joined other 79 high-profile women in the fifth edition of the Cash & Rockets tour, which included 40 Maserati Levantes this time.
53 photos
Maserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati Alfieri
The 40-car fleet did the tour from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, with Ashley documenting it on her social media. She also posed for pictures at the event, which hopes to raise money and awareness to 3 major charities that work with women and children from around the world: The Art of Elysium, Shine on Sierra Leone and Sumbandila.

“What’s better than starting the summer with a road trip? Proud to be driving for change,” Graham says in one post, “and supporting charities for women and children with @cash_and_rocket. Come along for the ride and follow #CashAndRocket2018 to learn more about how to help us meet our fundraising goal!”
The goal of this year’s event was to break the record set at the previous edition, of $1.6 million raised. Whether it was achieved remains to be seen, but Ashley certainly did her best to get people involved and donate money.

Graham’s claim to fame is relatively new. She’d been working in the modeling industry for a while, always being told that she was too heavy to be an “actual” model. She started campaigning for body positivity on social media and, as her online profile exploded, she started receiving more offers from the fashion industry.

Today, she’s the go-to plus-sized girl for all the big names. She’s even been featured on Sports Illustrated and, while she eschews labels like “plus-size,” she knows she’s heavier than the average woman. Still, she says beauty knows no such limits as clothes size or inches in thickness, and she urges women of all shapes and sizes to love themselves, cellulite and all.

Her latest endeavor, of joining Cash & Rockets, falls in the line with her previous work as an activist for female empowerment.

 

What’s better than starting the summer with a road trip? Proud to be driving for change with @noor and supporting charities for women and children with @cash_and_rocket. Come along for the ride and follow #CashAndRocket2018 to learn more about how to help us meet our fundraising goal! Link in bio- TEAM #33

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Jun 8, 2018 at 11:57am PDT



 

We made it to LAÁ @jackiecruz got us jammin’!!

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Jun 9, 2018 at 4:59pm PDT



 

My Ace”

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Jun 10, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

Ashley Graham VIP maserati Maserati SUV charity
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Drifting Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
 
 