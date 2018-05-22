Arch Mission to Send Wikipedia to the Moon and Mars

Should humanity decide to blow itself up, or should an unforeseen event end civilization as we know it, the world can rely on repositories the likes of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault to bring agriculture back up. But what of the human knowledge, so hard fought for over millennia?

Enter the Arch Mission, part of an initiative which was launched back in 2016. The goal of the Mission is simple: to disseminate human knowledge throughout the galaxy, so that others might learn something about or from us. You know, in case we’re no longer around.The Mission has already begun, the first examples with creations of the human mind being sent to orbit the Sun for millions of years. Called The Solar Library, this first batch of information left Earth aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy that also put a car in space back in February. It contains Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy.Next up is a lunar repository of knowledge, that is scheduled to depart in 2020. Called the Lunar Library, it will contain “a curated collection of the most important documents, photos, videos and data of our species.”Last, but not least, comes the Mars Library, which would be sent to the neighboring planet ahead of the first human settlers. It is to act as “a backup of Earth on Mars, in the event the connection between Mars and Earth is ever lost in the future.“There will even be an Earth Library, which would be spread across our home planet “underground and undersea, to mountains and caves” as well as on orbital locations.As the years pass by, the foundation which came up with the idea even plans to spread such libraries across the solar system to as many locations as possible, as a means of “massive redundancy.”The Libraries are in fact optical memory crystals called Arch. They have a capacity of 360 terabytes and will contain information about science, history, art, music, literature, and an entire copy of Wikipedia.When the crystal become potent enough, they would also be able to store DNA molecules. Before then, however, each of the crystals would have information about the locations of all other Arch crystals available at the time of launch.More details about the project can be found in the video below: