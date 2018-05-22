Spyshots: Is This the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet?

The 991 incarnation of the Porsche 911 is not too far from its retirement and this means the Germans keep delivering one special edition after another. And the latest prototype of the sort brings quite an aura of mistery, since this look like a 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet.

21 photos



Of course, this could always be the expected 911 Speedster, but it's worth noting that the previous prototypes of the Speedster



Nevertheless, even if we are to believe this tester is linked to the release of a GT3 Touring Cabriolet, there are a few visual elements that set this prototype apart from the GT3 Touring Package and we're not just talking about the cloth top. Instead, we're referring to the engine cover and the width of the Gurney flap adorning the tails of the machines.



Unsurprisingly, the cabin spyshots show that the test car comes with a stick shift - keep in mind that the Now, back to the Speedster

Last time



The rumor mill talks about the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster production being capped at 1948 units. This would come as a nod to the company's 70-year history, as Porsche started its business back in 1948.



Regardless, the new model is expected to make its debut by the end of the year, with the Paris Motor Show in September being a likely venue for the introduction of the rear-engined special. Sure, other carmakers have no issue with building open-air versions of their track-focused supercars, which is how we ended up with machines like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder or the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta. But Porsche doesn't normally follow such a path, which is why we're having doubts about the release of such a model.Of course, this could always be the expected 911 Speedster, but it's worth noting that the previous prototypes of the Speedster came with a camouflaged roof that was probably hiding a top similar to the elegant one on the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder. However, the cloth top we have here appears to be similar to that of the 911 Carrera Cabriolet that's on sale for quite a while.Nevertheless, even if we are to believe this tester is linked to the release of a GT3 Touring Cabriolet, there are a few visual elements that set this prototype apart from the GT3 Touring Package and we're not just talking about the cloth top. Instead, we're referring to the engine cover and the width of the Gurney flap adorning the tails of the machines.Unsurprisingly, the cabin spyshots show that the test car comes with a stick shift - keep in mind that the GT3 comes with a manual as an option, while the GT3 Touring is only offered with a clutch pedal.Last time Porsche came up with a Speedster, the machine was based on the 997-gen Carrera S, but the new limited edition should use the GT3 as a starting point. Of course, this would mean that, unlike most of the now-turbocharged lineup, the newcomer would be animated by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six with at least 500 hp on tap.The rumor mill talks about the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster production being capped at 1948 units. This would come as a nod to the company's 70-year history, as Porsche started its business back in 1948.Regardless, the new model is expected to make its debut by the end of the year, with the Paris Motor Show in September being a likely venue for the introduction of the rear-engined special.