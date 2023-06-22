Apple Has Prepared a Little Wallpaper Surprise for CarPlay Users

The next major iOS update will include new CarPlay wallpapers, as Apple has decided to include multiple color variations of the background presented not long ago.
As most users probably know, CarPlay comes with wallpapers, and users can choose from a pre-loaded collection from their head units. CarPlay has a settings screen where all available wallpapers are displayed, with the changes applied in real time as you pick a new background.
The first beta build of iOS 17, announced only a few weeks ago, included a new multicolor wallpaper for CarPlay – this made perfect sense, as iOS also came with a new wallpaper for iPhones. As such, Apple wanted to keep the CarPlay and iPhone experience in sync by providing users with a new background everywhere.
The latest beta build shipped to developers includes a little surprise on this front. Apple has updated the wallpaper collection with multiple variations of the iOS 17 background.
In other words, iOS 17 will significantly expand the wallpaper pack available on CarPlay, bringing not only the new multicolor background but also blue, gray, and red versions of the same image. Furthermore, each new wallpaper comes with light and dark versions.
The new wallpapers will be included in the stable iOS 17 release, which, according to Apple's typical release schedule, should start rolling out to production devices in September. Only the iPhone XS and newer models will receive the update.
In the meantime, Apple sticks with its original strategy of restricting CarPlay wallpapers to a pre-loaded pack of backgrounds. Unfortunately, users still can't configure their own photos as CarPlay backgrounds, so the only option right now is to use one of the abstract wallpapers included by Apple in the operating system.
Sure enough, not everybody is interested in wallpapers, especially if they typically run their CarPlay apps in full-screen mode. When this happens, the background isn't even visible, as the running app uses the entire screen estate.
On the other hand, I keep CarPlay in the Dashboard mode most of the time, as I want to see multiple apps on the same screen. Like Android Auto's Coolwalk, the Dashboard uses cards to display more than an app on the screen, so I can have Waze, YouTube Music, and phone calls on the display at any given time. The wallpaper makes perfect sense in this case, as it's clearly visible on the Dashboard.
The new wallpapers are currently exclusive to developers enrolled in Apple's testing program, but a public beta is also expected anytime soon. Of course, you shouldn’t install beta builds unless you know what you're doing, as pre-release software typically comes with an increased likelihood of bugs, eventually breaking down certain features, such as the CarPlay connectivity.
