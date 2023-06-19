Mysterious Waze Update Released on iPhone and CarPlay

Waze might be the best navigation app you can use right now, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it no longer requires further polishing and additional fixes.
It does, and those who've used the application in the last couple of months most likely find out the hard way that Waze needs important refinements, and it needs them now.
The Google-owned company has been hard at work on making Waze more stable and reliable by rolling out more frequent updates. In late May, for example, the company shipped a new version that included a fix to make sure the car icon remains visible on the route when sharing a drive.
In other words, the car icon sometimes disappears during a shared drive, making it impossible for the user to track the progress on the map.
Waze released this update on May 23 as part of update 4.94.1, and now a surprise update is available for iPhone and CarPlay users with the same fix. This time, it's labeled as version 4.95.1, and it went live on the App Store this morning. Users can download it right away by checking for updates on their iPhones.
Waze says it corrected the bug turning the car icon invisible during a shared drive, and this can mean one of two things.
The company has either introduced additional fixes specifically aimed at this problem or copy-pasted the changelog by accident, and the focus was actually on a different bug. In both cases, however, you need to install the latest version anyway, especially if you expect a more polished experience when running the app.
Waze is currently one of the top navigation apps (I recently called it the number one application in this space thanks to its exclusive navigation focus), allowing users to report incidents they found on the road and helping to make the road more predictable for other motorists. With traffic reports, Waze is always aware of what's happening on a route, providing users with warnings before they reach the location.
Waze allows users to report a wide variety of incidents, including accidents, broken traffic lights, speed traps, vehicles stopped on the road, roadkill, potholes, and many more. Once someone flags their location on the map, the other motorists receive warnings if their routes go through the same points.
Waze is a cross-platform application, so it supports both Android and iPhone, as well as Android Auto and CarPlay. It recently landed on Android Automotive, allowing users to run the app without the need to connect a mobile device to the head unit. However, the Android Automotive version requires a smartphone for certain settings, as the experience hasn't yet become fully independent from the mobile device in cars running AAOS.
