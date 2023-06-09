Apple Quietly Releases a New CarPlay Wallpaper

Apple announced iOS 17 with much fanfare earlier this week, but on the other hand, CarPlay received very limited stage time at its developer event.
While many expected the company to detail the new-generation CarPlay (which, by the way, is projected to launch later this year), Apple focused on other products, such as the new headset that'll become available in early 2024.
This doesn't necessarily mean CarPlay isn't getting any improvements in the next iPhone update. It does, but they aren't necessarily massive, as Apple clearly focused on things that didn't require too much time to make happen.
One of the goodies CarPlay users are going to get in iOS 17 is a new wallpaper. I know this isn't much, but users seem to love wallpapers, especially as Apple still blocks them from using their own photos as backgrounds.
Like Android Auto, CarPlay supports setting up wallpapers, with Apple forcing users to stick with a pre-loaded set of images. iOS 17 expands this wallpaper collection with a new background, and you can already try it out by installing the first operating system beta build.
Keep in mind, however, that iOS 17 is currently available only as a developer beta, so unless you're a registered app maker, you must wait for the public beta to go live.
In the meantime, the bad news is that Apple does not intend to change how CarPlay handles wallpapers. Restricting the feature to the pre-loaded wallpaper collection indeed guarantees that everything works correctly and CarPlay won't use more memory than it should, but on the other hand, users still want to be able to use photos of their cats on the screen anyway.
The only way to do this right now is to jailbreak the iPhone. In fact, many of the CarPlay features and customization options that are blocked by Apple are currently available on an unlocked iPhone, so if you want to upgrade your CarPlay experience, you know what you have to do.
The new wallpaper will launch for everybody with the release of iOS 17 in the fall. This is also the moment when Apple is expected to introduce the new-generation CarPlay, which will become available only on new car models. Apple has been working with a series of vehicle manufacturers to pioneer the debut of CarPlay 2.0, and several of them are likely to show up on stage in September to discuss the new phone projection system in their models.
The fall event is slowly but surely becoming very intriguing for CarPlay users, especially as we approach the moment when Apple should unveil its whole automotive ambitions. Apple is believed to be working on a full vehicle, and sources familiar with the matter claim an announcement could be made as soon as this year.
This doesn't necessarily mean CarPlay isn't getting any improvements in the next iPhone update. It does, but they aren't necessarily massive, as Apple clearly focused on things that didn't require too much time to make happen.
One of the goodies CarPlay users are going to get in iOS 17 is a new wallpaper. I know this isn't much, but users seem to love wallpapers, especially as Apple still blocks them from using their own photos as backgrounds.
Like Android Auto, CarPlay supports setting up wallpapers, with Apple forcing users to stick with a pre-loaded set of images. iOS 17 expands this wallpaper collection with a new background, and you can already try it out by installing the first operating system beta build.
Keep in mind, however, that iOS 17 is currently available only as a developer beta, so unless you're a registered app maker, you must wait for the public beta to go live.
In the meantime, the bad news is that Apple does not intend to change how CarPlay handles wallpapers. Restricting the feature to the pre-loaded wallpaper collection indeed guarantees that everything works correctly and CarPlay won't use more memory than it should, but on the other hand, users still want to be able to use photos of their cats on the screen anyway.
The only way to do this right now is to jailbreak the iPhone. In fact, many of the CarPlay features and customization options that are blocked by Apple are currently available on an unlocked iPhone, so if you want to upgrade your CarPlay experience, you know what you have to do.
The new wallpaper will launch for everybody with the release of iOS 17 in the fall. This is also the moment when Apple is expected to introduce the new-generation CarPlay, which will become available only on new car models. Apple has been working with a series of vehicle manufacturers to pioneer the debut of CarPlay 2.0, and several of them are likely to show up on stage in September to discuss the new phone projection system in their models.
The fall event is slowly but surely becoming very intriguing for CarPlay users, especially as we approach the moment when Apple should unveil its whole automotive ambitions. Apple is believed to be working on a full vehicle, and sources familiar with the matter claim an announcement could be made as soon as this year.