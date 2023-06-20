Next-Generation CarPlay Could Display Navigation Right on the Windshield

Apple is transforming the automotive industry one step at a time, and until its vehicle lands in 2025, the company is just betting big on CarPlay.
The new-generation version of its car-optimized experience is projected to launch later this year on 2024 models. One of the main highlights is the support for all displays in the car, therefore expanding the screen estate and providing the driver with more data.
As it turns out, there's a chance Apple is aiming for a very innovative approach with this concept.
In addition to showing applications and vehicle data on the dashboard screens and the instrument cluster, the new-generation CarPlay could also display essential information, including navigation, right on the windshield. Sure enough, such features are already available thanks to head-up displays, but Apple wants to rely on hybrid OLED panels for a rather revolutionary approach.
Samsung and LG are investing in such displays aggressively, with recent reports claiming they could end up installed in cars. European auto manufacturers are believed to be particularly interested in this technology, as they could adopt the hybrid OLED panels for windshields. Eventually, windshields could become smart displays capable of displaying information to the driver, thus reducing distraction by showing essential data right in front of their eyes.
With CarPlay capable of controlling all displays in the car, Apple would also reach the windshield, so Apple Maps directions, for example, would be offered in a more convenient way.
Apple is no stranger to smart windshields, as the company has already patented similar technology in the past. The company is presumably planning to bring the same idea to the Apple Car – the plan makes perfect sense, as both Samsung and LG are key display suppliers for Apple products. Eventually, working together with the two companies for Apple Car windshields is also very likely.
The new-generation CarPlay will only be available on MY 2024 and later vehicles, and this new technology proves exactly why bringing it to older models isn't possible. On the other hand, the existing CarPlay version will continue to be offered to any vehicle with a compatible head unit.
Apple says the CarPlay adoption is reaching new heights, with 8 in 10 new-car buyers in the United States considering its phone projection system a must-have feature. In other words, these customers don't even think of getting a car without CarPlay, especially as most of them already have an iPhone. General Motors took the world by surprise not long ago as it decided to abandon CarPlay in favor of Android Automotive. The first vehicle without CarPlay will be the 2024 Blazer EV, with all GM's zero-emission models to follow in its footsteps and launch with Android Automotive exclusively. By 2035, GM's lineup should only include electric vehicles.
